Basel, Switzerland, 31 March 2023 - On 3 April 2023, Lonza will launch a share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion, as announced on 25 January 2023. Enabled by Lonza's strong balance sheet and positive outlook, the share buyback program aims to return excess capital to shareholders without impacting the company's capability to invest in organic growth and bolt-on M&A. At the same time, Lonza remains committed to maintaining its strong investment grade rating.
The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. The registered shares of Lonza Group Ltd. will be repurchased via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the purpose of a capital reduction.
Please visit the Share Buyback webpage for additional information.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Additional Information and Disclaimer
