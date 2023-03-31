DJ Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Luxembourg March 31, 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meetings"), which will be held on Tuesday 2 May 2023 at 11:00 hours Luxembourg time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 18 April 2023 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time.

The convening notice, the annual report 2022, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors - Equity investors - Annual General Meeting - 2 May 2023 - General Meetings of Shareholders.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

