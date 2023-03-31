Sandbox Solar, a solar developer and US federal grant recipient, has released a beta version of its software modeling tool for agrivoltaic power plants. It supports the design and optimization of solar panels, as well as the crops underneath.From pv magazine USA Agrivoltaics, the integration of food production and solar energy, is an emerging technology that makes better use of limited land and soil resources. Because the industry is young, there's not yet a snappy web-based application like Aurora or Helioscope to help solar developers to quickly lay out designs, taking the crops underneath ...

