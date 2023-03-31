DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

31 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 March 2023 it purchased a total of 178,760 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 58,760 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0500 GBP0.9280 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0300 GBP0.9080 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0407 GBP0.9184

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,159,328 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,153 1.0320 XDUB 08:37:52 00027555205TRDU1 1,043 1.0320 XDUB 08:37:52 00027555206TRDU1 2,645 1.0300 XDUB 08:37:52 00027555207TRDU1 534 1.0320 XDUB 08:57:21 00027555862TRDU1 1,693 1.0320 XDUB 08:57:21 00027555863TRDU1 6,886 1.0380 XDUB 09:00:12 00027555909TRDU1 858 1.0420 XDUB 09:45:02 00027556966TRDU1 1,661 1.0420 XDUB 09:45:02 00027556967TRDU1 2,588 1.0420 XDUB 09:53:21 00027557148TRDU1 6,222 1.0420 XDUB 10:02:04 00027557411TRDU1 2,619 1.0420 XDUB 10:40:46 00027558311TRDU1 2,189 1.0400 XDUB 10:53:55 00027558725TRDU1 2,347 1.0400 XDUB 10:53:55 00027558726TRDU1 2,192 1.0400 XDUB 10:53:55 00027558727TRDU1 2,622 1.0400 XDUB 11:32:25 00027559188TRDU1 100 1.0460 XDUB 12:02:28 00027559544TRDU1 4,674 1.0480 XDUB 12:17:27 00027559748TRDU1 2,247 1.0480 XDUB 12:18:11 00027559768TRDU1 2,618 1.0480 XDUB 12:32:33 00027560037TRDU1 2,260 1.0500 XDUB 12:49:06 00027560238TRDU1 1,980 1.0500 XDUB 13:10:36 00027560734TRDU1 2,650 1.0500 XDUB 13:10:36 00027560735TRDU1 4,494 1.0500 XDUB 13:10:36 00027560736TRDU1 2,217 1.0460 XDUB 13:40:09 00027561372TRDU1 2,367 1.0460 XDUB 13:40:09 00027561373TRDU1 2,500 1.0400 XDUB 14:09:26 00027561901TRDU1 162 1.0400 XDUB 14:09:26 00027561902TRDU1 2,251 1.0380 XDUB 14:19:08 00027562096TRDU1 4,529 1.0380 XDUB 14:19:08 00027562098TRDU1 1,855 1.0400 XDUB 14:38:49 00027562472TRDU1 389 1.0400 XDUB 14:38:49 00027562473TRDU1 1,835 1.0400 XDUB 14:43:44 00027562570TRDU1 675 1.0400 XDUB 14:43:44 00027562571TRDU1 1,825 1.0400 XDUB 14:49:27 00027562669TRDU1 809 1.0400 XDUB 14:49:27 00027562670TRDU1 1,772 1.0400 XDUB 14:55:49 00027562799TRDU1 668 1.0400 XDUB 14:55:49 00027562800TRDU1 1,161 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:45 00027562977TRDU1 1,370 1.0400 XDUB 15:01:45 00027562978TRDU1 1,727 1.0400 XDUB 15:08:16 00027563262TRDU1 456 1.0400 XDUB 15:08:16 00027563263TRDU1 2,428 1.0360 XDUB 15:12:50 00027563413TRDU1 2,309 1.0360 XDUB 15:12:50 00027563414TRDU1 2,220 1.0360 XDUB 15:12:50 00027563415TRDU1 2,002 1.0380 XDUB 15:32:56 00027563754TRDU1 374 1.0380 XDUB 15:32:56 00027563755TRDU1 36 1.0400 XDUB 15:39:41 00027563935TRDU1 2,500 1.0400 XDUB 15:39:42 00027563937TRDU1 9 1.0400 XDUB 15:39:42 00027563938TRDU1 2,239 1.0400 XDUB 15:46:46 00027564138TRDU1 221 1.0400 XDUB 15:46:46 00027564139TRDU1 2,002 1.0400 XDUB 15:53:31 00027564261TRDU1 358 1.0400 XDUB 15:53:31 00027564262TRDU1 2,142 1.0400 XDUB 15:59:51 00027564415TRDU1 433 1.0400 XDUB 15:59:51 00027564416TRDU1 419 1.0400 XDUB 16:06:29 00027564534TRDU1 1,913 1.0400 XDUB 16:06:29 00027564536TRDU1 206 1.0400 XDUB 16:06:29 00027564537TRDU1 6,983 1.0380 XDUB 16:12:31 00027564687TRDU1 2,549 1.0340 XDUB 16:24:01 00027564940TRDU1 967 1.0340 XDUB 16:24:01 00027564942TRDU1 847 1.0340 XDUB 16:24:01 00027564943TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 31 0.9110 XLON 08:57:57 00027555874TRDU1 1,613 0.9110 XLON 08:57:57 00027555875TRDU1 202 0.9110 XLON 08:57:57 00027555876TRDU1 1,805 0.9110 XLON 09:01:52 00027555934TRDU1 1,756 0.9080 XLON 09:01:52 00027555935TRDU1 1,596 0.9080 XLON 09:01:52 00027555936TRDU1 211 0.9080 XLON 09:01:52 00027555937TRDU1 282 0.9160 XLON 10:24:21 00027558042TRDU1 123 0.9160 XLON 10:47:30 00027558588TRDU1 5,244 0.9160 XLON 10:53:55 00027558724TRDU1 1,000 0.9160 XLON 10:57:02 00027558801TRDU1 794 0.9160 XLON 10:57:02 00027558802TRDU1 1,574 0.9160 XLON 11:18:34 00027559029TRDU1 1,614 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560728TRDU1 1,579 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560729TRDU1 303 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560730TRDU1 1,594 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560731TRDU1 265 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560732TRDU1 5,553 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560733TRDU1 1,555 0.9280 XLON 13:10:36 00027560737TRDU1 1,629 0.9220 XLON 13:40:09 00027561371TRDU1 178 0.9170 XLON 13:46:09 00027561438TRDU1 1,571 0.9170 XLON 14:19:08 00027562095TRDU1 1,544 0.9170 XLON 14:19:08 00027562097TRDU1 1,586 0.9170 XLON 14:19:08 00027562099TRDU1 1,599 0.9170 XLON 14:19:08 00027562100TRDU1 92 0.9170 XLON 14:53:30 00027562762TRDU1 92 0.9170 XLON 15:11:12 00027563395TRDU1 1,408 0.9170 XLON 15:12:43 00027563409TRDU1 1,562 0.9170 XLON 15:12:43 00027563410TRDU1 4,755 0.9170 XLON 15:12:43 00027563411TRDU1 1,541 0.9170 XLON 15:12:43 00027563412TRDU1 1,708 0.9180 XLON 15:43:54 00027564045TRDU1 716 0.9160 XLON 15:44:32 00027564071TRDU1 92 0.9170 XLON 15:56:12 00027564297TRDU1 1,654 0.9170 XLON 15:56:39 00027564302TRDU1 1,753 0.9170 XLON 16:12:31 00027564683TRDU1 1,552 0.9170 XLON 16:12:31 00027564684TRDU1 1,580 0.9170 XLON 16:12:31 00027564685TRDU1 3,454 0.9170 XLON 16:12:31 00027564686TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 233916 EQS News ID: 1597567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

