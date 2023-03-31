Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 31-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 March 2023 it purchased a total of 178,760 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     58,760 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0500     GBP0.9280 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0300     GBP0.9080 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0407     GBP0.9184

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,159,328 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,153      1.0320        XDUB     08:37:52      00027555205TRDU1 
1,043      1.0320        XDUB     08:37:52      00027555206TRDU1 
2,645      1.0300        XDUB     08:37:52      00027555207TRDU1 
534       1.0320        XDUB     08:57:21      00027555862TRDU1 
1,693      1.0320        XDUB     08:57:21      00027555863TRDU1 
6,886      1.0380        XDUB     09:00:12      00027555909TRDU1 
858       1.0420        XDUB     09:45:02      00027556966TRDU1 
1,661      1.0420        XDUB     09:45:02      00027556967TRDU1 
2,588      1.0420        XDUB     09:53:21      00027557148TRDU1 
6,222      1.0420        XDUB     10:02:04      00027557411TRDU1 
2,619      1.0420        XDUB     10:40:46      00027558311TRDU1 
2,189      1.0400        XDUB     10:53:55      00027558725TRDU1 
2,347      1.0400        XDUB     10:53:55      00027558726TRDU1 
2,192      1.0400        XDUB     10:53:55      00027558727TRDU1 
2,622      1.0400        XDUB     11:32:25      00027559188TRDU1 
100       1.0460        XDUB     12:02:28      00027559544TRDU1 
4,674      1.0480        XDUB     12:17:27      00027559748TRDU1 
2,247      1.0480        XDUB     12:18:11      00027559768TRDU1 
2,618      1.0480        XDUB     12:32:33      00027560037TRDU1 
2,260      1.0500        XDUB     12:49:06      00027560238TRDU1 
1,980      1.0500        XDUB     13:10:36      00027560734TRDU1 
2,650      1.0500        XDUB     13:10:36      00027560735TRDU1 
4,494      1.0500        XDUB     13:10:36      00027560736TRDU1 
2,217      1.0460        XDUB     13:40:09      00027561372TRDU1 
2,367      1.0460        XDUB     13:40:09      00027561373TRDU1 
2,500      1.0400        XDUB     14:09:26      00027561901TRDU1 
162       1.0400        XDUB     14:09:26      00027561902TRDU1 
2,251      1.0380        XDUB     14:19:08      00027562096TRDU1 
4,529      1.0380        XDUB     14:19:08      00027562098TRDU1 
1,855      1.0400        XDUB     14:38:49      00027562472TRDU1 
389       1.0400        XDUB     14:38:49      00027562473TRDU1 
1,835      1.0400        XDUB     14:43:44      00027562570TRDU1 
675       1.0400        XDUB     14:43:44      00027562571TRDU1 
1,825      1.0400        XDUB     14:49:27      00027562669TRDU1 
809       1.0400        XDUB     14:49:27      00027562670TRDU1 
1,772      1.0400        XDUB     14:55:49      00027562799TRDU1 
668       1.0400        XDUB     14:55:49      00027562800TRDU1 
1,161      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:45      00027562977TRDU1 
1,370      1.0400        XDUB     15:01:45      00027562978TRDU1 
1,727      1.0400        XDUB     15:08:16      00027563262TRDU1 
456       1.0400        XDUB     15:08:16      00027563263TRDU1 
2,428      1.0360        XDUB     15:12:50      00027563413TRDU1 
2,309      1.0360        XDUB     15:12:50      00027563414TRDU1 
2,220      1.0360        XDUB     15:12:50      00027563415TRDU1 
2,002      1.0380        XDUB     15:32:56      00027563754TRDU1 
374       1.0380        XDUB     15:32:56      00027563755TRDU1 
36        1.0400        XDUB     15:39:41      00027563935TRDU1 
2,500      1.0400        XDUB     15:39:42      00027563937TRDU1 
9        1.0400        XDUB     15:39:42      00027563938TRDU1 
2,239      1.0400        XDUB     15:46:46      00027564138TRDU1 
221       1.0400        XDUB     15:46:46      00027564139TRDU1 
2,002      1.0400        XDUB     15:53:31      00027564261TRDU1 
358       1.0400        XDUB     15:53:31      00027564262TRDU1 
2,142      1.0400        XDUB     15:59:51      00027564415TRDU1 
433       1.0400        XDUB     15:59:51      00027564416TRDU1 
419       1.0400        XDUB     16:06:29      00027564534TRDU1 
1,913      1.0400        XDUB     16:06:29      00027564536TRDU1 
206       1.0400        XDUB     16:06:29      00027564537TRDU1 
6,983      1.0380        XDUB     16:12:31      00027564687TRDU1 
2,549      1.0340        XDUB     16:24:01      00027564940TRDU1 
967       1.0340        XDUB     16:24:01      00027564942TRDU1 
847       1.0340        XDUB     16:24:01      00027564943TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
31        0.9110        XLON     08:57:57      00027555874TRDU1 
1,613      0.9110        XLON     08:57:57      00027555875TRDU1 
202       0.9110        XLON     08:57:57      00027555876TRDU1 
1,805      0.9110        XLON     09:01:52      00027555934TRDU1 
1,756      0.9080        XLON     09:01:52      00027555935TRDU1 
1,596      0.9080        XLON     09:01:52      00027555936TRDU1 
211       0.9080        XLON     09:01:52      00027555937TRDU1 
282       0.9160        XLON     10:24:21      00027558042TRDU1 
123       0.9160        XLON     10:47:30      00027558588TRDU1 
5,244      0.9160        XLON     10:53:55      00027558724TRDU1 
1,000      0.9160        XLON     10:57:02      00027558801TRDU1 
794       0.9160        XLON     10:57:02      00027558802TRDU1 
1,574      0.9160        XLON     11:18:34      00027559029TRDU1 
1,614      0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560728TRDU1 
1,579      0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560729TRDU1 
303       0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560730TRDU1 
1,594      0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560731TRDU1 
265       0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560732TRDU1 
5,553      0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560733TRDU1 
1,555      0.9280        XLON     13:10:36      00027560737TRDU1 
1,629      0.9220        XLON     13:40:09      00027561371TRDU1 
178       0.9170        XLON     13:46:09      00027561438TRDU1 
1,571      0.9170        XLON     14:19:08      00027562095TRDU1 
1,544      0.9170        XLON     14:19:08      00027562097TRDU1 
1,586      0.9170        XLON     14:19:08      00027562099TRDU1 
1,599      0.9170        XLON     14:19:08      00027562100TRDU1 
92        0.9170        XLON     14:53:30      00027562762TRDU1 
92        0.9170        XLON     15:11:12      00027563395TRDU1 
1,408      0.9170        XLON     15:12:43      00027563409TRDU1 
1,562      0.9170        XLON     15:12:43      00027563410TRDU1 
4,755      0.9170        XLON     15:12:43      00027563411TRDU1 
1,541      0.9170        XLON     15:12:43      00027563412TRDU1 
1,708      0.9180        XLON     15:43:54      00027564045TRDU1 
716       0.9160        XLON     15:44:32      00027564071TRDU1 
92        0.9170        XLON     15:56:12      00027564297TRDU1 
1,654      0.9170        XLON     15:56:39      00027564302TRDU1 
1,753      0.9170        XLON     16:12:31      00027564683TRDU1 
1,552      0.9170        XLON     16:12:31      00027564684TRDU1 
1,580      0.9170        XLON     16:12:31      00027564685TRDU1 
3,454      0.9170        XLON     16:12:31      00027564686TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  233916 
EQS News ID:  1597567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
