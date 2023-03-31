Canada's new policy plan mirrors the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including two new input tax credits (ITCs) targeting clean energy and technology manufacturing that will remain at 30% through 2033, stepping down to 15% in 2034 before phasing out altogether after 2034.From pv magazine USA Canada's federal government has outlined a new, six-year investment tax credit that puts a 30% tax credit in place for solar, wind and energy storage projects deployed through March 2034. The Clean Technology ITC was included as part of the Canadian government's 2023 Budget Day fiscal priorities on March ...

