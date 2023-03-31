Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
31.03.23
09:41 Uhr
2,996 Euro
+0,006
+0,20 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9602,99809:43
2,9622,99609:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2023 | 09:10
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

31 March 2023: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 26 April 2023 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • The notice of the annual general meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the board of directors' proposed resolutions for the annual general meeting
  • The nomination committee's recommendation
  • The remuneration report 2022

All documents related to the annual general meeting, including the annual report 2022 are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2023

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Hexagon Composites Remuneration report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6305c0c-91aa-452d-b1b5-0b64204c65f3)
  • Recommendation from the nomination committee 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d659b31-7358-4e63-890a-d6b2360b2398)
  • HEX Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023_web (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fccd4e4-256d-41c0-86a9-4211d6653386)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.