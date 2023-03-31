Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023
Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and sustainability report 2022

31 March 2023: The Board of directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's annual and sustainability report for 2022.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Annual report and sustainability report for 2022 (PDF)
  • Annual and sustainability report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
  • Corporate Governance report 2022


The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Hexagon Composites Annual report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/91440e66-d172-4596-8584-c3797b069707)
  • hexagoncompositesasa-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23e363ef-7eb2-4a9c-9b05-dcbe6427232d)
  • Hexagon Composites Corporate covernance report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6c62ce2-9110-43d2-8d52-21853ae91278)

