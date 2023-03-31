Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MX1X ISIN: BMG670131058 Ticker-Symbol: 34O 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
08:01 Uhr
4,934 Euro
+0,069
+1,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.03.2023 | 09:31
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2022 Results: EBITDA Growth Drives NAV Appreciation

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2022 Results: EBITDA Growth Drives NAV Appreciation

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2022 Results: EBITDA Growth Drives NAV Appreciation 31-March-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) | 2022 Results: EBITDA Growth Drives NAV Appreciation

Oakley Capital Investments is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled '2022: NAV returns driven by EBITDA growth', explains how the investee companies delivered 22% EBITDA growth in challenging markets, what gives Mark confidence in the NAV, how the underlying portfolio companies will cope with recession and any risks involved.

Oakley Capital Investments offers liquid access to a portfolio of high-quality private companies that generate market-leading returns. Click on the video image below to listen to the interview.. Dear customer, if you don't see the video, click here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1597501 31-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Diese Aktien werden bald explodieren!
Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat sechs spannende Aktien gefunden, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen. Sichern Sie sich jetzt diesen Report - kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.