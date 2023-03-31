Three years ago, Tesla said it expected to install 1,000 solar rooftop arrays per week, which would have amounted to 156,000 Solar Roofs in that time period. However, Wood Mackenzie reports that just 3,000 have been installed to date.From pv magazine USA Tesla announced its Solar Roof product to much fanfare back in 2016, and three years ago the company stated that it had a goal of 1,000 installations per week. Yet, only about 3,000 Solar Roof systems have been installed to date, according to data from Wood Mackenzie, with a total capacity of nearly 30 MW (DC). Wood Mackenzie, for the first time, ...

