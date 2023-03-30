Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.: Neptune Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results

YTD net sales $40.5 million, up 8.6% from prior year

Q3 net sales $12.2 million, down $2.5 million from last year, $3.5 million of decrease attributable to sale of cannabis business

In Q3 Sprout outperformed Organic Shelf Stable Baby Food category, had highest sales velocity in Toddler Meals segment 1 and increased NA distribution to approx. 29,350 doors with Loblaws launch

Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to equity holders of the company - $0.06

LAVAL, QC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announces financial and operating results for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022 .

Raymond P. Silcock, Chief Financial Officer of Neptune commented, "This is the start of our transition to a pure play consumer-packaged-goods company. On November 9, 2022 we completed the sale of our cannabis business, which resulted in a reduction of $3.5 million in cannabis sales in the third quarter. Partially as a result of this sale, and also due to other cost cutting measures, we are starting to see the positive earnings impact of reduced SG&A costs anticipated in last year's strategic business review. SG&A for Q3 was down $9.7 million as compared to the same period last year."

Sprout, our organic baby and toddler food brand, ramped up innovation this year and outperformed its category with the two fastest growing organic toddler meal items nationally, and the highest sales velocity in the Toddler Meals segment.1 Sprout also continued its North American expansion during Q3 by launching into Loblaws, the largest grocer in Canada, reaching a total of approximately 28,000 doors in the United States and 1,350 in Canada .

Biodroga, our nutraceutical co-manufacturing business, had year-to-date net sales of $11.8 million, up 6%, as compared to same period last year. This was driven by increased sales of MaxSimil and MaxSimil based products, which are now the most popular of Biodroga's product lines.

Consolidated net sales for Q3 totaled $12.2 million, down $2.5 million from prior year Lost cannabis sales versus prior year amounted to $3.5 million .

Gross profit in Q3 was $1.9 million, a gross margin of 15.4% of net sales, up from 11.3% for the same period last year.

SG&A expenses for the quarter totaled $8.7 million compared to $18.4 million for the same period last year, a reduction of 52%, primarily driven by reduced headcount in both the cannabis and Sprout businesses.

Net loss of $497 thousand dollars for third quarter compares to a net loss of $16.8 million in the prior year, an improvement of $16.3 million primarily due to the reduced SG&A ( $9.7 million ) as well as from the gain on the revaluation of the derivatives net of the one day loss on issuance ( $7.4 million ).

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter totaled $5.1 million compared to a $14.2 million loss for the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Third Quarter Events and Recent Business Highlights:

Completed the divestiture on November 9, 2022 of the cannabis assets, including the Sherbrooke plant and the Mood Ring and PanHash brands.

Announced an accounts receivable factoring facility of up to $5 million for its Sprout Organics baby food brand.

Sprout now has the two fastest growing organic meal items nationally, and the highest sales velocity in the Toddler Meals segment. 1

Sprout achieved strong fill rate of 85% for the third fiscal quarter.

Biodroga continues to report strong growth year-over-year, driven by MaxSimil.

------------------------------------------ 1) Sales velocity: Sales dollars per total point of distribution; Nielsen AOD; Total US xAOC Latest 13 W/E 12-31-22

ADJUSTED EBITDA

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/ .

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)





As at

As at



December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$3,404,023

$8,726,341 Short-term investment

17,540

19,255 Trade and other receivables

4,919,568

7,599,584 Prepaid expenses

2,937,662

3,983,427 Inventories

16,942,808

17,059,406 Total current assets

28,221,601

37,388,013









Property, plant and equipment

1,862,667

21,448,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,144,362

2,295,263 Intangible assets

17,343,178

21,655,035 Goodwill

14,396,380

22,168,288 Total assets

$63,968,188

$104,954,722









Liabilities and Equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade and other payables

$21,984,254

$22,700,849 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

489,849

641,698 Deferred revenues

-

285,004 Provisions

5,936,933

1,118,613 Liability related to warrants

1,444,058

5,570,530 Total current liabilities

29,855,094

30,316,694









Operating lease liabilities

2,229,583

2,063,421 Loans and borrowings

15,936,658

11,648,320 Other liability

23,000

88,688 Total liabilities

48,044,335

44,117,123









Shareholders' Equity:







Share capital - without par value (11,778,392 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022; 5,560,829 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022)

321,791,727

317,051,125 Warrants

6,117,600

6,079,890 Additional paid-in capital

57,303,078

55,980,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,539,294)

(7,814,163) Deficit

(357,075,395)

(323,181,697) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

13,597,716

48,115,522









Non-controlling interest

2,326,137

12,722,077 Total shareholders' equity

15,923,853

60,837,599









Commitments and contingencies







Subsequent events







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$63,968,188

$104,954,722

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

















Three-month periods ended







December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021















Revenue from sales net of excise taxes

of nil and $643,476 (2021 - $746,870 and $1,127,569 )

$11,945,092

$14,371,095

Royalty revenues

263,816

276,670

Other revenues

-

20,164

Total revenues

12,208,908

14,667,929















Cost of sales other than impairment loss on inventories,

net of subsidies of nil and nil (2021 - ($3,952) and $927,753 )

(10,328,349)

(13,026,604)

Impairment gain (loss) on inventories

-

12,765

Total Cost of sales

(10,328,349)

(13,013,839)

Gross profit (loss)

1,880,559

1,654,090















Research and development expenses

(28,836)

(301,645)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of subsidies

of nil and nil (2021 - ($427)and $100,178 )

(8,727,323)

(18,429,528)

Impairment loss related to intangible assets

-

-

Impairment loss related to property, plant and equipment

-

-

Impairment loss on assets held for sale

-

-

Impairment loss on right of use assets

(271,057)

-

Impairment loss related to goodwill

-

-

Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

84,998

6,490

Loss from operating activities

(7,061,659)

(17,070,593)















Finance income

-

2,956

Finance costs

(1,362,776)

(363,466)

Loss on issuance of derivatives

(1,029,614)

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

524,571

(601,347)

Change in revaluation of marketable securities

-

(17,640)

Gain on revaluation of derivatives

8,367,871

1,245,134

Gain on settlement of liability

66,169

-







6,566,221

265,637

Loss before income taxes

(495,438)

(16,804,956)















Income tax (recovery) expense

(2,013)

50

Net loss

(497,451)

(16,804,906)















Other comprehensive loss









Net change in unrealized foreign currency gains (losses)

on translation of net investments in foreign operations

(tax effect of nil for all periods)

(231,490)

332,074

Total other comprehensive loss

(231,490)

332,074















Total comprehensive loss

$(728,941)

$(16,472,832)















Net income (loss) attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company

$1,288,110

$(15,009,015)

Non-controlling interest

(1,785,561)

(1,795,891)

Net loss

$(497,451)

$(16,804,906)















Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company

$1,056,620

$(14,676,941)

Non-controlling interest

(1,785,561)

(1,795,891)

Total comprehensive loss

$(728,941)

$(16,472,832)















Basic income (loss) per share attributable to:









Common Shareholders of the Company

$0.06

$(3.14)















Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to:









Common Shareholders of the Company

$0.06

$(3.14)















Basic weighted average number of common shares

11,030,838

4,781,190

Diluted weighted average number of common shares

11,094,967

4,781,190



NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021











Nine-month periods ended



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss for the period

$(44,289,638)

$(47,762,688) Adjustments:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

652,196

2,135,961 Non-cash lease expense

385,800

563,428 Amortization of intangible assets

1,352,787

2,436,219 Impairment loss on goodwill

7,570,471

- Share-based payment

2,832,438

6,251,713 Impairment loss on inventories

3,079,997

2,996,333 Expected credit losses

496,846

1,978,705 Non-employee compensation related to warrants

-

178,917 Loss on issuance of derivatives

3,156,569

- Net finance expense

2,656,865

1,170,069 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6,545,401)

10,568 Change in revaluation of marketable securities

-

107,564 Interest received

1,440

7,796 Interest paid

(215,019)

(961,463) Gain on settlement of liability

(66,169)

- Revaluation of derivatives

(16,083,681)

(8,706,973) Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment

-

2,404,459 Impairment loss on assets held for sale

15,346,119

- Impairment loss on right-of-use assets

271,057

- Impairment loss on intangibles

2,593,529

- Payment of lease liabilities

(253,795)

(236,802) Income tax expense

14,543

11,894 Net gains from sale of property, plant and equipment

(170,000)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities

6,543,514

(6,394,409) Income taxes paid

(360)

(11,894) Net cash used in operating activities

(20,669,892)

(43,820,603) Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds on sale of assets

170,000

- Proceeds from the sale of Cannabis assets

3,121,778

- Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(601,743)

(1,034,982) Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(434,168) Sales of Acasti shares

-

44,509 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities:

2,690,035

(1,424,641) Cash flows from financing activities:







Increase in loans and borrowings, net of financing fees

3,800,000

- Withholding taxes paid pursuant to the settlement of non-treasury RSUs

(574,153)

(978,699) Gross proceeds from the issuance of shares and warrants through a Direct Offering

5,000,002

- Proceeds from the issuance of shares and warrants through a Registered Direct Offering

Priced At-The-Market and Concurrent Private Placement

6,000,002

- Warrants issuance costs

(1,330,211)

- Proceeds from exercise of options and pre-funded warrants

65

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:

12,895,705

(978,699) Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents

(238,166)

(454,341) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,322,318)

(46,678,284) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

8,726,341

59,836,889 Cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2022 and 2021

$3,404,023

$13,158,605









Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of:







Cash

$3,404,023

$13,158,605

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (continued)

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Additional cash flow disclosure:

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Nine-month periods ended



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Trade and other receivables

$2,489,793

$(2,541,426) Prepaid expenses

798,493

(2,162,076) Inventories

(2,544,635)

(2,720,569) Trade and other payables

1,599,623

2,684,869 Deferred revenues

(285,006)

(303,765) Provisions

4,550,934

(1,112,762) Other liabilities

(65,688)

(238,680) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

$6,543,514

$(6,394,409)

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.