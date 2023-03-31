REYL Intesa Sanpaolo named "Best European HNW Team" by WealthBriefing

GENEVA and LONDON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is proud to have received the "Best European HNW Team" award for its private banking and wealth management businesses in the 2023 WealthBriefing European Awards.

The WealthBriefing European Awards distinguish the top players in European wealth management. Following an independent process, they serve to recognise the companies, teams and individuals which are seen as having demonstrated innovation and excellence throughout 2022.

The award distinguishes REYL Intesa Sanpaolo from its peers and rewards the constant achievements and innovation at the Group. It demonstrates how REYL Intesa Sanpaolo continues to stand apart from the competition, through integrated wealth management for retail and corporate clients that goes beyond borders and business segments.

For the period in review, the Group continued to strengthen its institutional structure and expand its distribution network following the strategic partnership agreement with Fideuram - the subsidiary of the Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking. The completion of the merger with Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval strengthened the Group's presence in Lugano and London and enabled it to enter the Argentinian market. The Group has also conducted external growth operations and developed numerous synergies with 1875 Finance, an independent Swiss asset manager, with which a strategic partnership has been concluded. Lastly, the Group has expanded the solutions offered to its HNW clients, notably through the development of its impact investment activities and the launch of Alpian, a digital platform for high-net-worth clients.

According to François Reyl, Chief Executive Officer of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo: "This award attests to the vitality of our teams, who have displayed all their talent and demonstrated resilience, commitment and innovation in an unprecedented global economic environment. With the strong organic growth afforded by our range of 360° integrated services, REYL continues to innovate in the private banking sector. We intend to pursue these efforts in the coming years in the wealth management segment while boosting the success of our Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines."

About REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, REYL & Cie is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). It manages assets in excess of CHF 26 billion (CHF 38.7 billion including minority interests) and employs around 400 professionals. In 2021, it entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, a leading European banking player, pursuant to which Fideuram ISP acquired a 69% stake in REYL & Cie.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, REYL & Cie serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines. It has further diversified its activities in the areas of impact investing, through the launch of pure-play impact asset management firm Asteria Investment Managers & Obviam, and of digital banking for mass affluent clients via the incubation of Alpian, an app-based aspiring Swiss bank. In December 2021, REYL & Cie acquired a 40% stake in 1875 Finance, a Geneva-based multi-family office and independent asset manager with over CHF 13 billion of assets under management for private clients.

REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the direct control of the Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA). Its subsidiaries are also regulated by the FCA in the UK, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

REYL also oversaw the incubation and remains a shareholder of Alpian, Switzerland's leading digital wealth management bank, which obtained a banking license in 2022.

