Britvic plc: Directorate change

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

31 March 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Britvic plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Napier to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.

Rebecca Napier is currently Chief Financial Officer at British Airways, where she has held a variety of financial roles over the last 16 years, including sitting on the boards of a number of IAG entities. Rebecca started her career at Deloitte, having qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am truly delighted to welcome Rebecca to Britvic, and know she will be a strong addition to the Britvic Board and Executive team. Rebecca brings a wealth of commercial, regulatory, and international experience, which, coupled with her financial and leadership expertise will be invaluable as we continue to successfully grow our business."

Rebecca Napier said: "I am very much looking forward to joining the Britvic team as the company continues to deliver value across people, planet and financial performance metrics for all its stakeholders."

Rebecca's start date will be confirmed in due course. She will replace Joanne Wilson, who will be leaving the company shortly, as previously announced. Interim CFO arrangements are already in place. Details of Rebecca's Britvic remuneration package, which is in line with the published policy, will be shared in the Directors' Remuneration Report at the end of the year.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

