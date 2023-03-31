Observation status applied to Robus Group AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-31 10:47 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on March 31, 2023 to add the observation status to the shares of Robus Group AS (ROBUS, ISIN code: EE3100096140) starting from today, March 31, 2023, based on the clause 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. According to Audited Annual Report of 2022 published by the Issuer on March 31, Robus Group AS's net assets no longer comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.