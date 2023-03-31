Sterling, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Azure IAM has announced an AAD design and implementation service to provide Azure clients with access to cybersecurity solutions from top brands such as SailPoint and Microsoft. The platform includes added functionality for private organizations such as universities, and will allow those clients to consolidate digital identities across platforms.

The rollout of the Azure Active Directory service will allow clients of the cybersecurity consulting company to consolidate a number of different third-party access management solutions into a single cloud-based system. The products that Azure can connect to the AAD serve a wide variety of functions and can be used to build robust security solutions for organizations of all sizes.

The company explains that the AAD platform can be especially effective when deployed in situations where information is spread out across a number of different systems. For example, universities and other educational institutions may have students using a wide range of systems, and the AAD can help consolidate identities across those platforms.

As part of the new service, Azure IAM can deploy AAD to link products such as Microsoft's MFA Authenticator App, alongside other solutions built by Azure's partners. In addition, they have used the AAD to implement passwordless login functionality in organizations of all sizes, with the intention of saving both time and IT resources.

Azure IAM's newly launched Azure Active Directory service is recommended for those organizations looking to migrate their security infrastructure to a cloud-based or hybrid system. AAD can host scalable security solutions in the cloud in order to reduce response times and increase network accessibility, resulting in an unobtrusive, adaptable MFA experience.

Company founder Robin Lilly said, "Our company puts decades of experience, in implementing small to large scale Identity Management systems, at the disposal of our current and prospective customers. We architect, design, and implement secure Identity systems for the public and private sectors, the states, and the federal government."

Azure IAM's team is composed of experts in areas such as access management, Azure ADConnect, and Microsoft Identity Services, and all have TS/SCI clearance. They have already helped hundreds of organizations secure their cloud network through a combination of proprietary and third-party systems.

