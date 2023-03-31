Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
31.03.2023 | 12:38
iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually on March 30, 2023, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in iFabric's information circular which was filed on www.sedar.com on March 3, 2023. All of the director nominees listed in the information circular were re-elected as directors of iFabric. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Hylton Karon

20,170,118

99.96%

7,100

0.04%

Hilton Price

20,168,118

99.95%

9,100

0.05%

Richard Macary

20,176,818

100.00%

400

0.00%

Cameron Groome

20,176,818

100.00%

400

0.00%

Mark Cochran

20,168,118

99.95%

9,100

0.05%

Giancarlo Beevis

20,150,018

99.87%

27,200

0.13%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six, and to appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the iFabric board.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:
Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com
Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746874/iFabric-Announces-2023-Annual-General-Meeting-Voting-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
