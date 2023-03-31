Anzeige
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 
Tradegate
31.03.23
10:27 Uhr
6,360 Euro
-0,115
-1,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2023 | 08:36
Groupe Casino: Success of Quatrim bond tender offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Successful tender offer for the Quatrim notes
maturing in January 2024

Paris, 31 March 2023

Casino Group announces the success of the tender offer launched on 24 March 2023 for the notes issued by its subsidiary Quatrim S.A.S. which mature on 15 January 2024.

This transaction results in the early redemption and cancellation of tendered notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100 million at a purchase price of 94% (plus accrued and unpaid interest). This transaction is being financed with available cash on hand.

Following the cancellation of these notes, the aggregate principal amount outstanding will be EUR 553 million.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Chris WELTON - +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent POINSOT - Tel : + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
