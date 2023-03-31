Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that on March 30th, 2023 it has signed an area development agreement for the province of Alberta for the opening of 30 franchise restaurants of PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill, a gourmet bowls, wraps, and pitas fast casual Greek restaurant with the fresh wholesome tastes of Greece and its delicious traditional foods.



"Todays announcement establishes PIRHO as the leading national brand for Fast Casual Greek cuisine. By using our existing team and road map for accelerated growth, we are building PIRHO with a first mover advantage just like we did Mucho Burrito," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"Putting the band back together is a critical step for us to achieve our goals. Speed to market is crucial when scaling a growth brand, and we plan to leverage our platform across our portfolio of emerging brands to help us achieve this. Scott Grandin and his team on the ground in Alberta have the experience in developing brands quickly so the opportunity to combine teams makes perfect sense. Happy Belly is quickly becoming a national franchisor of brands. With 60 units for PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill in development, and 80 units combined across our brands, we are showing our brand partners and shareholders just how serious we are about accelerated growth in an asset light franchise model, meanwhile keeping in mind I have only been at this full time for 10 months so we are just getting started."

"Our accelerated franchise development model and real estate growth plan is establishing PIRHO as a category leader just like Cava Grill in the United States."

PIRHO Food Grill is the second brand this month within the Happy Belly Portfolio that has announced and begun its franchising development roadmap. For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.





About PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill

We strongly believe that food can bring people together and inspire colorful conversations. PIRHO culture is rooted in old-world Greek traditions with an emphasis on family and community. The wholesome ingredients, the careful preparation, the irresistible aromas, the delicious food and of course the human interaction all make for a warm and inviting atmosphere. During our visits to Greece, this nurturing environment left a deep and lasting impression with us. So much so that it led to the creation of PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill. The best of Greece right here in Ottawa! In our fast-paced world, taking the time to connect with friends and family has never been more important. You deserve to enjoy those precious moments and connect with your loved ones, in real life, with True Food. Join us for lunch or dinner at PIRHO Grill and fuel your soul.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Brands



Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

