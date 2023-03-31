XAPP Design Inc. (866-477-9277), a company based in Charleston, WV, has expanded its range of web design and digital marketing solutions for clients looking to grow their businesses.

Charleston, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - XAPP Design has announced an expanded range of strategies and products, now offering clients full-service online visibility solutions, combining web design with marketing and online presence management. The firm specializes in website design and development, search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO) services, and web, mobile, and desktop applications.

XAPP Design explains that custom website design is the foundation of a business's web presence. With the expansion, the company now provides all-in-one website presence management, handling all the requirements to successfully run and grow a business website, including domain management, updating content, SEO, backups, security, marketing, and hosting.

Their web design services start with a consultation with the client and a website audit consisting of an analysis and a proposal. After this, they design a custom website to boost the business's online visibility. The design is specifically created with the client's business needs and brand in mind. Namely, the physical characteristics of the website, such as its color scheme, fonts, and layout, reflect the brand, and it is both aesthetic in its design and capable of driving sales and business inquiries.

Following the recent announcement, customers can now benefit from full-service website maintenance and marketing plans. XAPP Design updates, optimizes, and promotes the business on various channels, using strategies such as SEO and SEM to generate traction. Then, each month, they evaluate the business's web presence and complete a competitive audit to uncover, assess, and incorporate new strategies for business growth.

XAPP Design's expanded web design services also include the creation of custom e-commerce websites that allow user-friendly navigation, multiple payment options, high-quality security features, and more. With their complementary online marketing services, which include social media management, email marketing, and a business identity kit with logos, letterheads, and business cards, they strive to help businesses get the most out of a well-managed online presence.

"Our business-driven approach differentiates us from typical web design companies," said Sean OKelly, CEO of XAPP Design. "We combine strategic thinking, great designs, and personal attention to produce exceptional results."

