The Conference of Transport Ministers adopts a position paper on the digitalization of learner driver training
Important step for the further corporate development of 123fahrschule
Significant acceleration of the group's growth expected
March 31, 2023
Digital shift for driver's license training! 123fahrschule announces positive decision of the Conference of Transport Ministers to approve e-learning
Cologne, Germany, March 31, 2023 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, reports positive news on the decision of the Conference of Transport Ministers on e-learning. The latest decision states that e-learning will be approved in Germany on a permanent basis.
Over the past three years, the video conferencing systems available have made significant technological progress. 123fahrschule very much welcomes the fact that this technological progress can now be used permanently for the training of learner drivers and is pleased that the resolution will be implemented in German driving school law in the near future. This finally brings Germany in line with the situation in many neighboring European countries, which have had digital training options for obtaining driving licenses for some time now.
123fahrschule expects to need fewer locations in the individual cities as a result of e-learning and to increasingly realize profitable and organic growth.
About 123fahrschule SE
123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf) is a digital-driven driving school chain with a focus on e-learning, founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence is the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.
