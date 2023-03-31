EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

The Conference of Transport Ministers adopts a position paper on the digitalization of learner driver training Important step for the further corporate development of 123fahrschule Significant acceleration of the group's growth expected March 31, 2023 Digital shift for driver's license training! 123fahrschule announces positive decision of the Conference of Transport Ministers to approve e-learning Cologne, Germany, March 31, 2023 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, reports positive news on the decision of the Conference of Transport Ministers on e-learning. The latest decision states that e-learning will be approved in Germany on a permanent basis.

Online theory classes were only considered an exemption under pandemic conditions. As the pandemic-related preconditions for the exemption were no longer met in June 2022 from a political perspective, the exemption was not extended. As a result, online theory instruction, which was allowed as an exception in the driving school industry in Germany, is currently no longer permitted. This means a considerable disadvantage for learner drivers, as online theory could speed up theoretical training for learner drivers while maintaining the same quality standards and reducing training costs.



At the beginning of 2022, the Federal Minister of Transport had positively promised the digitalization and modernization of the driving school industry, including online theory lessons. Since then, the driving school industry has been waiting for a corresponding resolution from the Conference of Transport Ministers.

The current resolution of the Conference of Transport Ministers on March 22/23 states with respect to the optimization of learner driver training that there is a willingness to approve e-learning on a permanent basis, provided that the quality requirements are met as with the previous face-to-face instruction. 123fahrschule therefore expects the plans of the government coalition as agreed in the coalition agreement and the desire of the Transport Ministers of the federal states for increased digitalization of driving license training to be implemented in the near future.



In the pandemic, 123fahrschule has already been able to prove that it has met the quality requirements for e-learning. For example, a code system developed in-house was used to check the attendance of learner drivers. Over the past three years, the video conferencing systems available have made significant technological progress. 123fahrschule very much welcomes the fact that this technological progress can now be used permanently for the training of learner drivers and is pleased that the resolution will be implemented in German driving school law in the near future. This finally brings Germany in line with the situation in many neighboring European countries, which have had digital training options for obtaining driving licenses for some time now.



This decision is a very important step for the further development of 123fahrschule SE and the company expects that the growth of the group will accelerate significantly. With online theory, 123fahrschule can make the most of its digital expertise and its software & IT systems, which are unique in Germany, and clearly set itself apart from classic driving schools. 123fahrschule expects to need fewer locations in the individual cities as a result of e-learning and to increasingly realize profitable and organic growth.

Boris Polenske, CEO of 123fahrschule, explains: "With 35 cities, we already cover a catchment area of almost 15 million inhabitants. Our goal is to significantly expand our market share in these regions with the online theory and, once approved, to increase our nationwide coverage to 30-40 million inhabitants within a very short time through our own locations or partner driving schools." _____________________________________________________________________ About 123fahrschule SE 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf) is a digital-driven driving school chain with a focus on e-learning, founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence is the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years. Contact:?



123fahrschule?SE



Your contact person: Felicia Kollofrath

Tel: 0221-177357-60 |?ir@123fahrschule.de |?www.123fahrschule.de?

More info at: unternehmen.123fahrschule.de



