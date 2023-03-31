China's DAH Solar has developed a turnkey solar system with a plug-in connection for residential applications. The kit can reach a maximum size of 2,279 mm × 1,134 mm × 32mm and weighs up to 59.8 kg.Chinese solar module maker DAH Solar has released an integrated PV system for residential applications. The turnkey system features a plug-in connection that makes it suitable for balconies. "SolarUnit is like a PV module with an alternating current output, ready to be connected to the electrical grid," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The bus is formed by a trunk cable supplied ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...