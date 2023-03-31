London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - "Act Now": That's the stark warning issued by the IPCC this month. Rapid and deep emissions cuts are the only way to salvage a goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. No country, government or industry is immune to the catastrophic consequences of crashing through that barrier.

With the need for urgent action clear, Reuters IMPACT will bring together political and business leaders, industry innovators and thought leaders in London on Sept. 6-7 to discuss potential solutions to and drive action on the greatest challenge of our generation. The two-day event will also be broadcast live, delivering expertise, insights and innovation to a global audience.

Download the brochure here for details on the executive experience, the speaker line-up and agendas

Speakers across four key pillars - Decarbonisation, Climate Finance, Environment & Nature, Politics of Climate - include:

Bezos Earth Fund CEO Andrew Steer

CEO Andrew Steer NatWest CEO Alison Rose

CEO Alison Rose Roche Vice Chairman Andre Hoffman

Vice Chairman Andre Hoffman Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta UK Net Zero Review Chair Chris Skidmore

Chris Skidmore Oxfam France President Cecile Duflot

President Cecile Duflot CalPERS CEO, Marcie Frost

CEO, Marcie Frost AP3 CEO Staffan Hansen

CEO Staffan Hansen UN Global Compact Network UK Executive Director, Steve Kenzie

Executive Director, Steve Kenzie UNFCCC High-Level Champion Nigel Topping

Nigel Topping Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson

CEO Helen Clarkson Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas

CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas Carbon Tracker Founder & Executive Chair Mark Campanale

Founder & Executive Chair Mark Campanale Sustainable Development Capital CEO Jonathan Maxwell

CEO Jonathan Maxwell We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce

CEO Maria Mendiluce Arctic Basecamp Founder Gail Whiteman

Founder Gail Whiteman Spanish Financial Markets Authority Commissioner and Chair of the EU's Platform on Sustainable Finance Helena viñes fiestas

Commissioner and Chair of the EU's Platform on Sustainable Finance Helena viñes fiestas World Green Building Council CEO Cristina Gamboa

CEO Cristina Gamboa International Institute for Environment and Development Executive Director Tom Mitchell

Download the brochure and get access to event updates here

With the climate clock running out, Reuters IMPACT 2023 will provide a critical platform for political and business leaders to take climate action in a rapidly closing window of opportunity to meet global warming goals.

