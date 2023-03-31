DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 31 March 2023

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 31 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting: 1. Approval of the termination of the depository program and the cancellation of listing of globaldepository receipts representing ordinary shares of Lenta IPJSC in the Official List of the London Stock Exchange,as well as drafts of the corresponding notices.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta Lenta Tatyana Vlasova Mariya Filippova Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

