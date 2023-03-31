Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023
WKN: A0DNX7 ISIN: KYG4412G1010 
Tradegate
31.03.23
13:23 Uhr
14,666 Euro
+0,192
+1,33 %
31.03.2023 | 14:02
Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donors Raise Over $346,000 for Casa in Turkey After Devastating Earthquake, Surpassing Initial Goal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition

Ver mensaje en español

On February 6, 2023, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border. The earthquake sadly led to thousands of deaths, injuries, and huge destruction to buildings. The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation immediately jumped into action and created an emergency appeal to support Kalben, our local Casa Herbalife partner in Turkey.

Kalben is an orphanage that focuses on helping socially disadvantaged children. In the aftermath of the earthquake, Kalben began supplying water, food, clothes, medical supplies, and psychological support to orphaned children who were being evacuated from the region in Turkey.

HNF initially created a $150,000 goal to help those affected by the natural disaster. Our supporters quickly reacted to the emergency call by donating and sharing the link to give. In just a month, more than 1,700 people contributed over $346,000 to support our Casa Herbalife partner, Kalben.

Thank you to everyone who generously contributed. It's not too late to chip in. If you'd like to support the Turkey Earthquake Emergency fund, give now.

View original content here.

Herbalife Nutrition, Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746946/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Donors-Raise-Over-346000-for-Casa-in-Turkey-After-Devastating-Earthquake-Surpassing-Initial-Goal

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
