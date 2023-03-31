Solar module prices will be pressured by rising industrial capacity this year, with capacities doubling in the ingot/wafer stages and potentially quadrupling for polysilicon by 2027, according to the latest PV pricing report from Clean Energy Associates (CEA).The latest PV price forecast from CEA predicts that module prices in China will fall by about 15% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023, as polysilicon prices continue to slide. The engineering consultancy said that from 2023 to 2024, TOPCon prices will remain higher than PERC. "As many new cell lines are ramping up ...

