PR Newswire
31.03.2023 | 14:06
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wondershare Filmora 12 Integrated ChatGPT to Offer Swift Script Feature with AI Copywriting

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, a leading video editing software, has integrated ChatGPT, a plug-in that generates relevant text for video scripts, captions, and descriptions. This new feature reduces tool switching and enhances video editing speed.

With ChatGPT, Filmora users can access the GPT interface, which generates text related to the copywriting process in video editing. Videographers can use this feature to create video scripts, chapter themes, titles, social media captions, descriptions, and more, all within the Filmora editing platform. This empowers creators who use Filmora to create more content with professional advice and better engagement.

