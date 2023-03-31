EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG

1. Details of issuer Name: United Internet AG Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57 Postal code: 56410 City: Montabaur

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.90 % 0.00 % 2.90 % 192000000 Previous notification 3.03 % 0.00 % 3.03 % /

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005089031 0 5558447 0.00 % 2.90 % Total 5558447 2.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Company LLP % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Trust Company, NA % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management International Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Canada LLC % % % Wellington Management Canada ULC % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Australia Pty. Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Partners, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % International Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % International Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P. % % %

