Mimecast: Spam Email Statistics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Mimecast: It's no secret that cybercrime is on the rise. Every day, businesses and individuals face various cyberthreats, like phishing, malware, and spam emails.

In fact, the FBI has received over 2.2 million cybercrime complaints in the last five years-which is only expected to increase with the rise of email adoption.

Let's take a look at some interesting and alarming spam email statistics to understand the impact of cybercrime better.

But first, to understand how spam emails make it to a user's inbox, it's essential to know what phishing email is.

What Is Phishing Email?

Phishing emails are fraudulent emails designed to entice people into opening and clicking malicious links disguised as legitimate ones. These links often lead to websites with malware waiting to download onto the victims' devices.

Phishing emails can appear to come from banks, online stores, government agencies, and even friends or family members-making it difficult to differentiate between what is real and what is fake.

It's important to be aware of some red flags associated with phishing emails, like generic greetings, multiple recipients, and requests for personal information like passwords, credit card numbers, and Social Security numbers.

On average, over 22 billion emails are sent every day, so the harm potential is vast. Here's a breakdown of the problem:

How Prevalent Are Spam Emails?

According to research from Symantec, nearly 85% of all emails are spam or malicious.

This means that almost nine out of 10 emails were not considered legitimate messages intended for specific recipients. Most of these emails contained malicious links or attachments designed to infect computers with malware or steal sensitive data.

What is the Cost of Spam Emails Every Year?

The cost of spam emails is estimated to be around $20.5 billion annually for companies worldwide.

This includes lost productivity due to employee time spent dealing with unwanted messages and potential losses from data breaches caused by successful attacks on company systems through malicious links and attachments in phishing emails.

It's also important to note that this number doesn't include costs associated with reputational damage from having a brand associated with malicious activities like phishing scams and identity theft attempts.

The Future of Cybercrime

By 2025, cyberattackers are expected to cause $10.5 trillion in damage worldwide if current trends continue unchecked.

As technology advances and becomes increasingly complex, so do the tools used by criminals and scammers to target their victims via email and other forms of cybercrime.

Companies must remain vigilant in protecting themselves against these threats by staying up to date on the latest developments in cybersecurity technologies and practices, investing in robust security solutions, and educating employees on proper security protocols when dealing with email communications.

Final Thoughts

Spam emails have become an unfortunate reality of the digital life led by many, but understanding the scope and severity of this problem can help users stay one step ahead of attackers who use these techniques for nefarious purposes.

Since nearly 85% of all emails are classified as spam or malicious, it's clear that companies and individuals should invest in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that protect them from data breaches caused by these threats.

By keeping up with the latest developments in cybersecurity technologies, people can ensure they stay ahead of cybercriminals and minimize losses.

