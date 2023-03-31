Property developer Steenoven and an undisclosed construction contractor have started drilling a borehole for a new thermal energy storage system in the historic city of Bruges, Belgium.Steenoven has started digging a borehole for thermal energy storage, with a depth of 150 meters, in the historic city of Bruges, Belgium. With the help of an undisclosed company, it is drilling 120 wells into the ground to install 36 kilometers of pipes that will feed geothermal energy into heat pumps for a district heating heat system. The individual geothermal heat pumps will provide heating, cooling, and domestic ...

