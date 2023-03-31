Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Full Year 2022 Results

2022 Revenue Increased 14% Y/Y

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.

Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com, remarked, "Throughout 2022, our primary objectives were the seamless integration of acquisitions from the previous year, advancing our distinct product offerings and services, and promoting organic sales growth. In the latter half of the year, we strategically adapted to a complex economic landscape by restructuring our expenses and organizational infrastructure."

"As we progress, our focus is on providing high-margin, technology-driven services that promote near-term profitability while significantly reducing operational expenses. Our recently announced collaboration with Job Mobz and new Recruiter Upskilling platform mark pivotal milestones in our evolution towards innovative 'low- and no-touch' recruiting solutions."

Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $25.4 million compared to $22.2 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Gross Profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $8.7 million compared to $7.3 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Operating Expenses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $25.5 million compared to $24.2 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Net Loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $16.5 million compared to $16.3 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Net Loss per common share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 totaled -$1.22, compared to a loss of -$1.90 for fiscal year 2021, a 36% decrease in loss year-over-year.

Recent Highlights

Announced a client case study with First, a leading global brand experience agency, which Recruiter.com helped to grow its specialized talent pool.

Created a ChatGPT content series including a complete ChatGPT training course and ebook that explores the impact of this powerful artificial intelligence technology on talent acquisition and recruiting, and a new learning platform for recruiters at Recruiting Classes.

Formed a strategic partnership with hireEZ, the award-winning outbound recruiting platform, to provide the recruitment industry with an elevated level of efficiency and effectiveness when hiring talent.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On December 31, 2022, Recruiter.com had $947 thousand in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Total Current Assets were $4.4 million. As of December 31, 2022, there were 16,277,764 common shares outstanding.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

- Tables Follow -

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 946,804 $ 2,584,062 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,446,613 and $934,219, respectively 3,189,816 5,650,668 Accounts receivable - related parties - 49,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 255,548 546,079 Total current assets 4,392,168 8,829,842 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,210 and $2,982, respectively 61,340 481 Intangible assets, net 2,578,692 9,741,832 Goodwill 7,101,084 7,718,842 Total assets $ 14,133,284 $ 26,290,997 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,569,814 $ 1,121,510 Accounts payable - related parties - 163,672 Accrued expenses 911,386 1,285,339 Accrued compensation 410,957 1,551,162 Accrued interest 81,576 19,726 Contingent consideration for acquisitions - 578,591 Deferred payroll taxes 2,484 81,728 Other liabilities 17,333 17,333 Loans payable - current portion, net of discount 3,700,855 1,712,387 Warrant liability for puttable warrants 600,000 - Refundable deposit on preferred stock purchase 285,000 285,000 Deferred revenue 215,219 746,449 Total current liabilities 7,794,624 7,562,897 Loans payable - long term portion, net of discount 1,260,343 2,637,875 Total liabilities 9,054,967 10,200,772 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series D, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Preferred stock, Series E, $0.0001 par value; 775,000 shares authorized; 86,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 9 9 Preferred stock, Series F, $0.0001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,277,764 and 14,566,420 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,629 1,457 Shares to be issued, 587,945 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 59 59 Additional paid-in capital 74,332,161 66,948,340 Accumulated deficit -69,255,541 -50,859,640 Total stockholders' equity 5,078,317 16,090,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' Equity $ 14,133,284 $ 26,290,997

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Year Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue (including related party revenue of $6,000 and $107,812, respectively) $ 25,372,274 $ 22,184,112 Cost of revenue (including related party costs of $0 and $598,752, respectively) 16,624,690 14,909,389 Gross Profit 8,747,584 7,274,723 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 725,687 472,213 Product development (including related party expense of $36,181 and $162,102, respectively) 1,358,675 1,152,433 Amortization of intangibles 3,650,206 2,741,008 Impairment expense 4,420,539 2,530,325 General and administrative (including share-based compensation expense of $4,106,040 and $5,400,975, respectively, and related party expenses of $19,825 and $132,253, respectively) 15,324,941 17,323,695 Total operating expenses 25,480,048 24,219,674 Loss from Operations -16,732,464 -16,944,951 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (including related party interest expense of $0 and $30,466, respectively) -965,323 -3,137,050 Initial derivative expense - -3,585,983 Change in fair value of derivative liability - 7,315,580 Gain on debt extinguishment 1,205,195 24,925 Grant income - 3,382 Net recognized loss on marketable securities - -1,424 Other Income (expense) 17,904 -9,094 Total other income 257,776 610,336 Loss before income taxes -16,474,688 -16,334,615 Provision for income taxes - - Net Loss $ -16,474,688 $ -16,334,615 Deemed dividends -1,921,213 - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ -18,395,901 $ -16,334,615 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ -1.22 $ -1.9 Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 15,128,513 8,601,159

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements Of Cash Flows

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ -16,474,688 $ -16,334,615 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,663,953 2,742,162 Bad debt expense 492,906 927,847 Gain on debt extinguishment -1,205,195 -24,925 Equity based compensation expense 4,106,040 5,400,975 Recognized loss on marketable securities - 1,424 Loan principal paid directly through grant - -2,992 Amortization of debt discount and debt costs 499,031 2,503,160 Warrant modification expense 152,244 12,624 Initial derivative expense - 3,585,983 Impairment expense 4,420,539 2,530,325 Change in fair value of derivative liability - -7,315,580 Factoring discount fee and interest 179,303 - Gain on sale of intangible assets -250,000 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability 26,604 35,294 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable -1,581,422 -4,690,668 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - related parties 49,033 -7,909 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 253,149 -74,742 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities -594,967 1,991,446 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties -163,672 -746,756 Decrease in deferred payroll taxes -79,244 -77,304 Increase in other liabilities - 2,840 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue -531,231 525,767 Net cash used in operating activities -7,037,617 -9,015,644 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capitalized software development costs -1,325,491 - Cash paid for acquisitions; net of cash acquired - -2,238,958 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 1,050,000 - Purchase of property and equipment -74,606 - Net cash used in investing activities -350,097 -2,238,958 Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from loans 4,077,127 250,000 Proceeds from convertible notes - 2,153,200 Deferred offering costs - -78,038 Repayments of loans -1,924,332 -723,611 Repayments of sale of future revenues - -10,904 Proceeds from factoring agreement 7,303,537 - Repayments of factoring agreement -3,705,876 - Proceeds from common shares and warrants - 13,800,000 Offering Costs - -1,651,889 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,750,456 13,738,758 Net increase (decrease) in cash -1,637,258 2,484,156 Cash, beginning of year 2,584,062 99,906 Cash, end of year $ 946,804 $ 2,584,062 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 256,648 $ 240,980 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ - $ - Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accounts receivable owed under factoring agreement collected directly by factor $ 3,585,013 $ - Purchase price measurement period adjustment to goodwill and accounts receivable $ 35,644 $ - Common shares issued to settle accrued liability $ 409,036 $ - Original issue discount deducted from convertible note proceeds $ - $ 342,554 Debt discount on warrants granted with notes $ 1,632,842 $ - Debt costs deducted from convertible note proceeds $ - $ 334,800 Notes and accrued interest converted to common stock $ - $ 4,557,718 Notes payable and accrued interest exchanged for debentures $ - $ 252,430 Accounts payable paid with common stock $ - $ 140,000 Accrued compensation paid with common stock $ - $ 16,425 Warrant derivative liability extinguished $ - $ 10,182,476 Write off of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ - $ 103,953 Deferred offering costs charged to additional paid-in capital $ - $ 78,038 Common stock issued/to be issued for asset acquisitions $ - $ 11,340,284 Earn-out liability consideration for acquisition $ - $ 543,297 Loans issued as consideration for acquisitions $ - $ 4,750,000 Shares issued for Upsider earn-out liability $ - $ 1,394,768 Warrant derivative liability at inception recorded as debt discount $ - $ 2,374,076 Prepayment of shares issued for services $ - $ 237,382

