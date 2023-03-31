CrossTx: React19 Launches New Nationwide Electronic Referral Network for COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

"React19" partners with closed-loop care coordination and referral platform "CrossTx" and biomedical-focused media network "TrialSite" to develop the first ever provider, social supports, and mental health network for the vaccine-injured across the United States with an eye on international expansion.

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / CrossTx, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, and React19, a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, announce the launch of the nation's first bi-directional referral network for persons injured by the COVID-19 vaccines. This novel network, digitizing a nascent, existing network React19 has developed, supports hundreds of thousands to millions of people injured by COVID-19 vaccines by connecting the injured seamlessly and efficiently to supportive clinical and mental health providers, legal assistance, financial support, and other vital supportive assistance.



Supportive Network of Care

Patients injured by COVID-19 vaccines face an uphill struggle as a majority of healthcare systems today still don't formally acknowledge a spectrum of vaccine-related injury, from moderately impactful to completely debilitating. Individuals injured by COVID-19 vaccines typically must visit dozens of doctors before they are able to find the appropriate provider and care access. Unfortunately, far too many people who signed up to take the vaccine to combat the pandemic experienced unfortunate debilitating injuries.

With an electronic care coordination and referral network, CrossTx and React19 now collaborate to fill a vitally important gap in care---the lack of adequate medical, behavioral health and social supports necessary to care for a substantial vulnerable population.

Through this partnership, individuals who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 vaccines can connect with supportive medical professionals, access specialized care, and receive referrals to other resources and support networks based on needs, geography and coverage options. This state-of-the-art platform provides a comprehensive database of resources, including information about legal and financial assistance, as well as mental health and wellness support.

React19 partner TrialSite Inc. envisioned a national, if not global, electronic network bringing together seamlessly and efficiently COVID-19 vaccine injured patients and providers. The vision comes from a similar project TrialSite and CrossTx just launching in El Paso, Texas, where the care coordination and referral network efficiently brings together health care providers and local research centers to drive more clinical trials participation in the region.

With over a decade of experience delivering referral management and care coordination solutions to healthcare systems, CrossTx and React19 collaborate to launch a robust, extensible, secure and compliant React19 COVID-19 vaccine injured referral network. React19, the largest organization of its kind, brings its extensive network of not only COVID-19 vaccine injured (approaching 50,000 people) but also the medical professionals, advocates, and resources necessary to ensure that injured individuals can access the best possible care and support.

"We are privileged to work with both the React19 and CrossTx teams to facilitate and implement this incredibly important COVID-19 vaccine injured referral platform," said Megan Redshaw, JD serving as project management for the initiative representing TrialSite. "Redshaw, an attorney stated "We estimate that the number of Americans injured by COVID-19 vaccination program ranges from a few hundred thousand to over two million people. While COVID-19 vaccine injuries are deemed statistically rare by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TrialSite estimates injury rates at 0.005 to 0.008 of the over 270 million Americans who received their full series vaccination. Unfortunately, this estimate suggests anywhere from approximately 1 to 2.16 million persons struggling with some level of COVID-19 vaccine-related injury, a large vulnerable group that's in desperate need of care."

"We are thrilled to partner with React19 and TrialSite to deliver this much-needed referral platform for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 vaccine," said Chad Nybo, Founder and CEO of CrossTx. "By combining our expertise in healthcare technology and closed-loop referral management with React19's deep knowledge of the COVID-19 care and patient landscape, CrossTx will support React19 both scale up and accelerate the coordination and connection of COVID-19 vaccine injured patients with the appropriate care."

"Spending the last year-and-a-half building our network dedicated to the quality and expeditious care of COVID-19 vaccine injured, we are now truly excited to work with CrossTx in this ongoing effort both to deliver, scale out and optimize our COVID-19 vaccine injury patient network," said Brianne Dressen, Co-founder of React19. Dressen herself vaccine injured during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. She, along with co-founder Dr. Joel Wallskog, also COVID-19 vaccine injured, launched React19 with a bold vision to help as many people as possible. She emphasized "We work diligently to provide COVID-19 vaccine injured individuals with the resources and support they need to navigate the challenges they may face with a vaccine injury. We believe that by collaborating with CrossTx and TrialSite we can make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by COVID-19 vaccines."

React19, CrossTx and TrialSite will continue to collaborate to ensure that the React19 COVID-19 vaccine injured referral network outcomes benefit as many people as possible across the United States with plans of expansion to other nations. Already React19 has members in dozens of countries across the world.

If you believe that you have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://react19.org/start-here and reach out to React19.

If you are a provider or attorney seeking resources for your clients please visit: https://react19.org/physician-network-doctors

About React19

Founded almost two years ago, React19, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by COVID-19 vaccines, has grown to nearly 50,000 members. Through its network of medical professionals, advocates and navigators and other community resources across the United States and abroad in dozens of countries, React19 provides a comprehensive range of support services to individuals and families adversely impacted by the COVID-19 vaccination program. React19 has emerged as a vital support source for tens of thousands of vulnerable people seeking access to health care, at a time when most healthcare systems were not in a position to help.

About CrossTx Inc.

Based in Bozeman, Montana, CrossTx, a healthcare technology company, offers market leading solutions delivered via its closed loop, care coordination and referral management platform deployed via AWS for Health cloud. Over 100 healthcare institutions use CrossTx for referral management, care coordination and compliance with U.S. Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Chronic Care Management fee-for-value solutions such as Chronic Care Management, Principal Care Management, Behavioral Health Integration, Transitional Care Management and Remote Physiological Monitoring. The CrossTx platform supports bi-directional HIPAA compliant referrals, complex intake processes, tracking healthcare data for actionable decision making and CMS programs. With a focus on innovation and user-centered design, CrossTx develops solutions that make healthcare more efficient, accessible, and effective.

About TrialSite Inc.:

Salt Lake City, Utah-headquartered TrialSite Inc. launched the www.trialsitenews.com media platform in 2019 as part of a quest to provide more transparency and engagement in the dynamic world of biomedical research. Representing a novel disruptive, empowering influence in the world of biomedical research, TrialSite translates complex medical-scientific results into comprehensible, consumable content. By tracking the scientific, regulatory and business aspects of biomedical-focused trial site organizations with an unbiased objective focus, TrialSite helps audiences worldwide better understand the world of biomedical research. With iOS and Android apps and subscription services, groups dedicated to therapeutic topics and a YouTube channel, independent TrialSite chronicles biomedical breakthroughs, challenges, best practices, intrigue and mishaps associated with biomedical and health-related research, including the daily tracking of clinical trials.

Contact Information:

Chandra Donnell

VP Client Success

chandra@crosstx.com

406.595.1326

Megan Redshaw

Project Manager

info@trialsitenews.com

5178891461

Brianne Dressen

CoFounder

media@react19.org

406.595.1326

SOURCE: CrossTx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746999/React19-Launches-New-Nationwide-Electronic-Referral-Network-for-COVID-19-Vaccine-Injured