Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACCC ISIN: SG9999014831 Ticker-Symbol: GIFN 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
08:20 Uhr
1,270 Euro
-0,030
-2,31 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,33017:40
1,2901,33017:22
PR Newswire
31.03.2023 | 15:05
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2022

For 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $5.6 million, with a gross profit of $3.3 million, an operating loss of $3.0 million and the net loss of $3.1 million .

"In spite of all the difficulties, GigaMeida delivered an improving result for 2022," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang . 2022 was indeed very challenging for entertainment business, with all the rising cost of living and the eroded consumer confidence. "But we managed to enhance our productivity with a leaner organization structure," continued CEO James Huang .

Notwithstanding a slower season in the fourth quarter, we closed 2022 with a smaller net loss of $3.1 million from $3.4 million in the prior year. While we generated slightly higher revenues than last year, the gross margin rate increased considerably from 52.9% to 58.2%. Furthermore, even under the current inflationary environment, the operating expenditures were trimmed down from $6.9 million to $6.3 million .

Meanwhile, we continued searching opportunities of mergers and acquisitions. Certain projects have been reviewed and examined, but we would not rush into making any reckless decision. "We believe patience, a virtue too often undervalued, is very important in making a strategic investment successful," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

  • Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased by 30.0% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to seasonality, and by 12.3% year-over-year. Nevertheless, full year revenues increased slightly by 1.7% to $5.6 million from $5.5 million in 2021.
  • Loss from operations for 4Q was $0.7 million, almost the same if compared to the third quarter in 2022, as we managed to reduce the operating costs and expenses. Full year operating loss was $3.0 million, representing a reduction of loss by $1.0 million from approximately $4.0 million in 2021.
  • The net asset value was approximately $4.40 per share as of the end of 2022.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Full Year 2022

GIGAMEDIA FY22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


FY22



FY21



Change
(%)


Revenues



5,585




5,492




1.7

%

Gross Profit



3,250




2,908




11.8

%

Loss from Operations



(3,020

)



(3,974

)


NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(3,058

)



(3,425

)


NM


Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.28

)



(0.31

)


NM


EBITDA (A)



(3,743

)



(3,656

)


NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



39,107




41,762




-6.4

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

  • Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.6 million, slightly increased from $5.5 million in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in promoting a licensed game Tales Runner, we operate in Hong Kong .
  • Consolidated loss from operations for 2022 was $3.0 million, compared to a loss of $4.0 million in the last year. The decrease of loss was mainly due to improved cost structure and more streamlined operations.
  • Consolidated net loss for 2022 was $3.1 million, slightly decreased from $3.4 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2022 was $0.28 per share, compared to $0.31 last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the year end of 2022 amounted to $39.1 million .

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 4Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


4Q22



3Q22



Change
(%)



4Q22



4Q21



Change
(%)


Revenues



1,102




1,575




-30.0

%



1,102




1,257




-12.3

%

Gross Profit



626




949




-34.0

%



626




607




3.1

%

Loss from Operations



(675

)



(674

)


NM




(675

)



(1,152

)


NM


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



40




(869

)


NM




40




(986

)


NM


Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



0.00




(0.08

)


NM




0.00




(0.09

)


NM


EBITDA (A)



(293

)



(1,106

)


NM




(293

)



(1,005

)


NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



39,107




39,556




-1.1

%



39,107




41,762




-6.4

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.0% quarter-on-quarter from $1.6 million to $1.1 million mainly due to seasonality, and decreased by 12.3% year-over-year mainly as revenues from casual games declined.
  • Consolidated loss from operations of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.7 million, same as the loss in the last quarter, and representing a loss decrease from $1.2 million year-over-year.
  • Consolidated net income of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.04 million, increased from a net loss of $0.9 million in the last quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $39.1 million, slightly decreased from $39.6 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $39.1 million, or approximately $3.54 per share, along with zero bank loan. Our shareholders' equity was approximately $48.6 million of as of December 31, 2022 .

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 31, 2023 . Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

As the economic outlook for Taiwan and Hong Kong for the next year would be just slightly better at best when worries over inflation and recession would linger, we expect a mild growth for 2023. Nonetheless, we will be seeking ways of replicating our successful offerings to different territories, generations and segments. "We will be pursuing growth and promoting our business in a more cost-effective way, as it is essential to preserve resources and streamline the operations when facing economic uncertainties," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang .

In the meantime, we will continue exploring potential strategic investment and acquisition targets that would enable us to accelerate corporate growth and enhance long-term profitability.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Unaudited results

All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited ( Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong . GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Twelve months ended




12/31/2022



09/30/2022



12/31/2021



12/31/2022



12/31/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



audited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



1,101,507




1,574,971




1,257,099




5,585,340




5,492,333





1,101,507




1,574,971




1,257,099




5,585,340




5,492,333


Operating costs
















Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



475,714




625,992




649,791




2,334,982




2,584,434





475,714




625,992




649,791




2,334,982




2,584,434


Gross profit



625,793




948,979




607,308




3,250,358




2,907,899


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



163,043




303,838




363,917




1,110,284




1,448,604


Selling and marketing expenses



406,749




425,498




495,573




1,644,351




1,729,039


General and administrative expenses and others



730,850




892,368




897,473




3,514,508




3,697,791


Other



(245

)



820




2,020




1,513




6,755





1,300,397




1,622,524




1,758,983




6,270,656




6,882,189


Loss from operations



(674,604

)



(673,545

)



(1,151,675

)



(3,020,298

)



(3,974,290

)

Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



343,762




245,113




24,951




718,285




251,814


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



413,529




(635,103

)



41,038




(941,245

)



122,515


Gain on disposal of investments



-




-




45,863




-




125,274


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



(79,446

)



170,010




-




101,702




-


Other - net



37,289




24,785




53,605




83,345




49,680





715,134




(195,195

)



165,457




(37,913

)



549,283


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



40,530




(868,740

)



(986,218

)



(3,058,211

)



(3,425,007

)

Income tax expense



(263

)



-




-




(263

)



-


Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



40,267




(868,740

)



(986,218

)



(3,058,474

)



(3,425,007

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia
















Basic:
















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



0.00




(0.08

)



(0.09

)



(0.28

)



(0.31

)

Diluted:
















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



0.00




(0.08

)



(0.09

)



(0.28

)



(0.31

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


Diluted



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



12/31/2022



09/30/2022



12/31/2021




unaudited



unaudited



audited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



38,794,467




39,243,562




41,455,445


Marketable securities-current



8,132,000




8,132,000




-


Accounts receivable - net



199,109




193,988




264,890


Prepaid expenses



60,059




479,308




400,954


Restricted cash



312,823




312,737




306,411


Other receivables



374,025




397,454




473


Other current assets



135,624




142,483




154,344


Total current assets



48,008,107




48,901,532




42,582,517












Marketable securities - noncurrent



2,190,000




2,190,000




10,322,000


Property, plant & equipment - net



102,729




69,648




87,806


Intangible assets - net



19,421




4,313




11,746


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



176,530




214,820




35,017


Other assets



1,640,443




1,638,755




2,479,237


Total assets



52,137,230




53,019,068




55,518,323












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



52,660




39,304




118,343


Accrued compensation



186,984




327,625




236,316


Accrued expenses



964,203




1,269,049




1,199,039


Unearned revenue



817,446




864,491




880,203


Other current liabilities



616,151




785,621




782,630


Total current liabilities



2,637,444




3,286,090




3,216,531


Other liabilities



893,174




857,277




1,450,487


Total liabilities



3,530,618




4,143,367




4,667,018


Total equity



48,606,612




48,875,701




50,851,305


Total liabilities and equity



52,137,230




53,019,068




55,518,323


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Twelve months ended




12/31/2022



9/30/2022



12/31/2021



12/31/2022



12/31/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
















Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



40,267




(868,740

)



(986,218

)



(3,058,474

)



(3,425,007

)

Depreciation



6,998




5,681




3,889




23,915




11,647


Amortization



2,803




2,055




2,254




9,222




8,758


Interest income



(343,762

)



(245,113

)



(24,951

)



(718,285

)



(251,814

)

Interest expense



-




-




-




-




265


Income tax expense



263




-




-




263




-


EBITDA



(293,431

)



(1,106,117

)



(1,005,026

)



(3,743,359

)



(3,656,151

)

SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.