BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BioCryst Appoints Dr. Nancy Hutson as Chair of the Board

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced the appointment of Dr. Nancy Hutson as chair of its board of directors, effective immediately.



"I am honored to succeed Bob Ingram. He was a model of effective board leadership for us. Our board is comprised of exceptional people with diverse experience and I am excited to continue working alongside them and the management team to deliver innovative new therapies to patients with rare diseases," said Dr. Hutson.

Dr. Hutson was appointed to the board in January 2012, bringing over 30 years of experience as a seasoned professional and leader within the pharmaceutical industry. She retired from Pfizer, Inc., in 2006 after spending 25 years in several research and leadership positions, most recently serving as senior vice president of global research & development (R&D) as well as director of Pfizer's pharmaceutical R&D site, Groton/New London Laboratories. Dr. Hutson currently serves on the board of directors for Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Endo International plc., and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and a PhD in physiology from Vanderbilt University.

"Nancy's expertise and leadership of several committees, including the science, compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees, have been essential to the board and to the success of BioCryst, and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new role," said Theresa Heggie, current chair of the corporate governance and nominating committee of the BioCryst board of directors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.biocryst.com.

