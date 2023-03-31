DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces its Intention to Cancel the Listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 31 March 2023

Lenta Announces its Intention to Cancel the Listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 March 2023: Lenta IPJSC (MOEX: LENT; LSE: LNTA) (Lenta) has sent today a request to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of global depositary receipts (GDRs) issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Lenta's ordinary shares (ISIN: US52634T2006 and US52634T1016, respectively) on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the request to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cancel the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE, with effect from 4 May 2023, and hereby notifies holders of GDRs of such intended cancellation.

Lenta also notified Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas of the termination of the GDR program and instructed Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to terminate the Deposit Agreement with effect from 30 June 2023 by sending a notice of termination to the holders of the GDRs in accordance with the Deposit Agreement.

The cancellation of Lenta's GDRs listing and the termination of Lenta's GDR program are driven by inter alia the expiration of the permission of the Government Commission of the Russian Federation to continue maintaining its GDR program issued under the Russian Federal Law dated 16 April 2022 No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law 'On Joint Stock Companies' and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation" (as amended).

Lenta encourages GDR holders to contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas directly, in accordance with the procedure provided for in the relevant Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, to discuss with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas possible options for exercising their rights, including the rights to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares of Lenta. For further details on the cancellation and/or conversion procedure please contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (adr@db.com).

For further information, please contact:

Lenta Lenta Tatyana Vlasova Mariya Filippova Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

