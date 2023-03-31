High interest rates and hefty capex drove up the average payback time for solar in Germany, Spain and Italy to around 20 years in 2022, according to a new report by SolarPower Europe (SPE) and Energy Brainpool. pv magazine recently spoke with SPE Market Analyst Christophe Lits to crunch the numbers.SolarPower Europe has included an analysis of residential PV payback times in 2022 in a recently published report on the symbiotic effect of rooftop solar and heat pumps. The energy modeling, conducted by German-based consultancy Energy Brainpool, considers three different scenarios. It reviewed a "fossil ...

