LA POSTE: La Poste Groupe publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 31 March 2023

La Poste Groupe publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document

The 2022 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 23 March 2023 under number D. 23-0139.

This Universal Registration Document includes notably :

the 2022 annual financial report ;

the Board of Directors report on corporate governance; as well as

the management report including the non-financial performance statement.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from La Poste Groupe website (www.groupelaposte.com) on the « Investors / Regulated Information / Annual financial reports » page.

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest European banking and insurance company.

La Poste Groupe has four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste relies on a delivery network of over 35,600 retail outlets, including 17,300 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and 18,300 points of access to postal services (Pickup, business centres, lockers and the parcel drive-thru collection service). La Poste Groupe delivers over 17 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), six days a week.

In 2022, La Poste Groupe generated €35.4 billion in revenue (44% outside France) and had a headcount of 238,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 184,000 in France. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe is committed to reaching "net-zero" by 2040. Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company has set itself the goal of becoming the leading European platform for links and exchanges, providing digital, people-oriented, green and socially-responsible services for the benefit of its customers and the transformation of society as a whole.

