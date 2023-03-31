DJ FBS Ends Ultimate Trading Birthday with The Mercedes-Benz Raffle

FBS FBS Ends Ultimate Trading Birthday with The Mercedes-Benz Raffle 31-March-2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FBS Ends Ultimate Trading Birthday with The Mercedes-Benz Raffle

NEWS RELEASE BY FBS

Limassol, Cyprus | March 31, 2023 10:20 AM Eastern Daylight Time

FBS has concluded its Ultimate Trading Birthday promotion with a thrilling raffle of exciting prizes, including a luxurious Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, premium gadgets, and more. This year, FBS celebrated its 14th birthday with a promotional event that invited traders of all levels to join the community and win guaranteed gifts. With the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class as the grand prize, participants had a chance to test their luck in the raffle.

From February 9 to March 9, over 100 000 traders joined the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo. Each trader who purchased the first five tickets won a personal consultation with an FBS analyst as one of the guaranteed gifts. The consultation would provide valuable insights and effective strategies to improve trading performance. But the excitement didn't end there, as the raffle of big prizes followed soon after.

On March 17, FBS announced the winners of the raffle, with a lucky client from Malaysia taking home the coveted Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Traders from various countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Japan, Nigeria, and more, also won luxurious gadgets like phones, laptops, earphones, and more. FBS will prepare and deliver all prizes to the winners.

Winners were announced by Andreas Thalassinos, a top trading expert, who hosted the livestream. Andreas is famous for his knowledge and charisma, while brokers from around the world respect him as a trading professional.

FBS chose Andreas as one of the most trusted trading experts to host a raffle where traders of all levels of experience have an equal chance of winning. Also, it was inspiring for winners to receive their prizes from a top expert.

To find the full list of the winners, visit the FBS website

If you missed out on this promotion, don't worry, FBS has other exciting promotions you can join, with a new charity promotion set to launch soon.

--------------------------------------------

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs.

FBS Markets Inc. - license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. - CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd - ASIC Licence number 426359

Contact Details

PR FBS

+357 25 123212

support@fbs.com

Company Website

https://first-step-in-trading.com/?utm_source=fxstreet&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=thai_success_story

FBS Media Channels

VISIT FACEBOOKVISIT INSTAGRAMVISIT YOUTUBE

Tags

FOREXTRADINGBROKERBITCOINCRYPTOCURRENCIESFINANCIAL MARKETS

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1598795 31-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)