Researchers in Italy have used blade coating to develop a flexible solar cell that does not contain toxic dimethyl sulfoxide. They used the cell to fabricate small solar modules with efficiencies of up to 6.58%.Scientists at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have fabricated a flexible perovskite solar module by depositing all layers via blade coating in ambient air. "All the layers have been produced in ambient conditions with a relative humidity of around 30-40%, so the manufacturing process does not require clean rooms and controlled environments," researcher Farshad Zafarzadeh told ...

