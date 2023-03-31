AriBio Co., Ltd. announced that David Greeley MD, Chief Medical Officer at AriBio, will present biomarker data from the completed phase 2 study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease who were treated with 10mg and 30mg of AR1001. AR1001 is a potent PDE5 inhibitor with preliminary efficacy in cognition, and preclinical effects on neuron apoptosis inhibition, promotion of neurogenesis, increase in neuroplasticity, and stimulation of autophagy to remove toxic proteins.

The phase 2 study was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of AR1001 over 26 and 52 weeks of treatment in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The trial enrolled 210 patients at 21 research centers in the United States.

Plasma collected from patients at baseline, week 26 and week 52 was analyzed by Quantarix using the Simoa HD-X analyzer. Meaningful, statistically significant changes were found over 52 weeks of treatment in a post-hoc analysis, including a dose dependent decline of pTau181 at 26 weeks, and further declines after 52 weeks of treatment. Patients randomized to 10 and 30 mg AR1001 treatment after 26 weeks of treatment with placebo also demonstrated similar declines in pTau181. Other plasma markers including NfL, GFAP and AB42/40 ratio were also measured but showed minimal change or no statistical differences over baseline levels.

AriBio initiated a phase 3 pivotal trial with 30mg of AR1001 to be administered daily to early and mild Alzheimer's disease patients in December of 2022. Enrollment is expected to continue through 2024. "This biomarker data helps bolster the positive effects seen in cognition with the high dose of AR1001 in the Phase 2 study in mild AD patients. We will continue to collect both CSF and plasma as part of the phase 3 study to analyze as supportive data," stated Dr. Greeley.

About AR1001-ADP3-US01

AR1001-ADP3-US01 (NCT05531526) is a Phase 3 Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AR1001 over 52 Weeks in Participants with Early Alzheimer's Disease. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of AR1001 in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease through various cognitive and functional assessments. The details of the clinical trial are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About AriBio

AriBio Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea with offices in the United States. The company focuses on the development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease. The company continues to expand its partnerships to accelerate best-in-class treatment options and further advancements in the field of medicine.

