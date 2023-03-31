Regulatory News:

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company" or "Azelis") (Brussels:AZE) hereby reports on the buyback of Azelis shares under the Share Buyback Program 2023.

Under the Share Buyback Program 2023, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to buy back up to 150,000 ordinary shares, for a total maximum amount of EUR 3,500,000, starting on 20 March 2023, to cover future obligations under the Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company.

In the framework of this Share Buyback Program 2023, the Company has purchased 27,500 shares in the period from 24 March 2023 up to and including 30 March 2023, as follows:

Trade date Total shares

purchased Average price Minimum

price paid Maximum

price paid Buyback amount March 24, 2023 3,000 23.39 23.26 23.72 70,159.80 March 27, 2023 3,000 23.52 23.48 23.70 70,547.70 March 28, 2023 4,000 23.01 22.94 23.54 92,023.60 March 29, 2023 5,500 22.98 22.84 23.28 126,380.10 March 30, 2023 12,000 23.08 23.00 23.30 276,906.00

Since the start of the implementation of the Share Buyback Program 2023, Azelis has bought back 57,500 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total amount of EUR 1,349,566.00. This corresponds to 0.025 of the total shares outstanding.

An overview of the Share Buyback Program 2023 is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Shareholder Information/ Share buyback program", and this press release is as well available under the section "Regulated Information".

