Jim Ellis Autotmotive: Jim Ellis Automotive is Proud to Have Both Audi Dealerships Selected for the 2022 Audi Magna Society Award

Audi Marietta and Audi Atlanta dealerships recognized by Audi of America for top performance and exemplary customer service - again.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Once again, both Audi Atlanta and Audi Marietta were selected for the Audi Magna Society recognition for their efforts throughout 2022. This award is only granted to the best of the best Audi dealerships that go beyond outperforming standard business objectives and sales goals. Audi evaluates all 304 Audi dealerships in the United States each year and distinguishes those that exceeded all expectations.





Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President, Stacey Ellis Hodges, said, "We are humbled and honored to be selected for the prestigious 2022 Magna Award for not only one, but both of our locations. This award is made possible by our many team members that are on the front lines taking care of our clients each day. They are the true recipients of this high honor, and it couldn't be earned without their hard work and tremendous effort."

Since Audi launched the Magna Society Program, Audi Atlanta has been selected for this award 18 times, with 2022 being the 17th consecutive award. Audi Marietta has been selected for the Magna Society Award in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020 and now again in 2022.

The criteria for the Magna Society Award include showcasing outstanding customer service and participating in various business programs. Dealerships are observed throughout the year and evaluated on top online ratings, best-in-class customer satisfaction marks, EV readiness and maintaining a team that embodies the Audi brand culture.

Audi Atlanta and Audi Marietta Vice President, Rob Waggoner, said, "I'm excited to see both stores awarded the Magna Society honor for all the hard work in 2022. This is a testament to the dedication and determination of the team members who strive tirelessly to bring the Jim Ellis Promise to every guest. These team members should be extremely proud of having demonstrated an exceptional level of customer service as well as strong business performance. Their commitment to the Audi brand values has helped Audi become a top luxury brand in the United States."

Success with programs such as the Certified Pre-owned vehicle program and the Audi Sport programs are part of the reason that these stores are regularly chosen for honors like the Magna Society Award. Both stores are diligently working towards earning the achievement for 2023.

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships, covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. Brands include Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit Jim Ellis stores or shop from the comfort of home at jimellis.com.

Loren Roberts

Associate Director of Marketing

lorenr@jimellis.com

770-234-8157

