Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
31.03.2023 | 20:06
92 Leser
The Buddhist Association of Hainan Province: The Religious Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2023 Media Meeting Concludes Successfully

Religious Leaders Discuss Mutual Learning among Civilizations with International Media

BOAO, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations & Promoting Religious Unity talk at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held in Boao, China, on the morning of March 31, 2023. Guests from four countries, among them, the Venerable Buddhist Master Yin Shun, Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China and President of the Buddhist Association of Hainan Province, Elias Szczytnicki, Secretary General of the Latin American and Caribbean Council of Religious Leaders (LACCRL), Liu Chengyong, President of the German Taoist Association, and Sainbuyan Nergui, Chief of Mongolian Sangha Federation and Abbot of the Sain Nomuun Buddhist Monastery of Mongolia, shared the stage and participated in exchanges and discussions on opportunities for mutual learning among different religions and civilizations and contributed their knowledge of religious harmony and mutual learning between civilizations to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The four speakers met with hundreds of international media organizations on the eve of the Forum to talk about how various cultures can learn from one another and explore how common human values can be created.