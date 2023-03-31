Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2023 | 20:58
97 Leser
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Publishes 2022 Annual Report

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM,Boston, MA, US-March 31, 2023- 07.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV" section of the Company's website, and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com (mailto:tom.graney@oxurion.com)



Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com (mailto:michael.dillen@oxurion.com) 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
m (mailto:mtconway@conwaycommsir.com)tconway (mailto:mtconway@conwaycommsir.com)@conwaycommsir.com (mailto:mtconway@conwaycommsir.com)





ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com (mailto:chris.brinzey@westwicke.com)

Attachments

  • OXUR publishes Annual Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5e149dd-935e-4622-be9d-ae4d1a7473e8)
  • Oxurion publiceert jaarverslag 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d451b4f3-d33c-4dec-847e-41a7bdfd8d23)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.