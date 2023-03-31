"First Meet in New York" Holo Foundation Hosted Press Conference for 2023 Metaverse Ecology Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / "The "First Meet in New York - 2023 Holo Metaverse Ecology Summit" is an upcoming event that is generating excitement within the industry. As the world becomes more reliant on digital technologies, it is important for businesses to understand the potential benefits of emerging technologies like the metaverse and blockchain.

The Holo Foundation, as a nonprofit organization, created under the flagship of the Holo Metaverse Group, is dedicated to exploring, understanding, and harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the metaverse, and holographic technology. The organization's focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ensures that these businesses have access to the latest technological advancements, allowing them to stay competitive in the global marketplace.

During the conference on March 28th,2023, Ms. Fibona Ning emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem for the integration of industry best practices and technological research. The Holo Foundation aims to guide SMEs with holographic thinking to unite in the face of hardships, establish fair competition rules, and create an inclusive and open business environment accessible to all.

The upcoming summit will explore the landing and promotion of the new metaverse ecosystem industry. The event will be attended by nearly 20,000 experts, scholars, corporate representatives, political representatives, and media professionals. The conference will provide a forum for these industry leaders to share ideas and explore the potential of the metaverse ecosystem industry.

Dr. Samuel Scott, International Business and Trade Economist, General Partner, Global Strategy Group, LLC, Mr. Brian Cavalli, Vice President of Business Development from DataTracks, and Mr. Ping Jiang, Mentor of the Metaverse Intelligent Space from China, also attended the conference and delivered insightful remarks. Their expertise and insights will be invaluable in shaping the discussions and outcomes of the upcoming summit.

In conclusion, the "First Meet in New York - 2023 Holo Metaverse Ecology Summit" is set to be a significant event that will shape the future of the metaverse ecosystem industry. As the world becomes more reliant on digital technologies, it is vital for businesses to stay informed and up-to-date on emerging technologies. The Holo Foundation's mission to lead SMEs' business expansion and innovation through the integration of industry best practices and technological research is sure to create a more transparent and secure world that shares equal access to global resources. The summit will provide a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together to explore and shape the future of the metaverse ecosystem industry.

