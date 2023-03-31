Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,800,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $190,000 (the "Private Placement"). All securities issued with respect to this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on August 1, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital. No finders fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

About Edgemont

Edgemont holds a 100% interest in the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine and Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine. The Dungate project is comprised of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

For further information, please contact:



Stuart Rogers

Chief Executive Officer

Edgemont Gold Corp.

Tel: (778) 239-3775

www.edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160863