Vancouver, British Columbia and Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Lark Group of Companies ("Lark") to provide 128 Level 2 EV chargers to its City Centre 4 development, a new premium office & retail building located in Surrey, BC, with installation due to be completed in Q1 2024.

Lark is an award-winning development and construction group with an extensive portfolio of office, mixed-use, residential, and recreational projects. In addition to founding the Health and Technology District, which City Centre 4 will be located within, the Lark Group has delivered a wide variety of healthcare, recreational and mixed-use facilities across British Columbia.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lark in support of sustainable transportation options for Surrey's rapidly growing Health & Technology District," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth and Partnerships at Hypercharge. "City Centre 4 is perfectly positioned near prominent retail, education, and hospitality facilities, making it a prime spot for Hypercharge charging stations that will be accessible to both the building's tenants and the public."

Hypercharge will complete the project in collaboration with Colwin Electrical Group, which will manage the infrastructure requirements and installation of all chargers. Locally owned and operated in Port Moody, BC, Colwin Electrical Group, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, delivers a range of electrical services from system design, cost planning and commercial installation to thermal imaging diagnostics and responsive maintenance service.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

