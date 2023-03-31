Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the 2022 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for its four material mineral properties with an effective date of December 31, 2022. Three material properties are currently in production: the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine. The fourth material property, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, was recently placed in temporary suspension to focus on exploration, definition, and expansion of the mineral resources and optimization of mine planning and plant operations.

During 2022, the Company completed a total of 249,201 metres of exploration drilling representing a 9% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year. Approximately 80% of this drilling was focused on near mine or brownfield targets while the remainder was focused on greenfield targets looking for new discoveries. In 2022, the Company's Mineral Resource estimates show an increase in contained silver equivalent ounces more than offsetting mine depletion following a record 31.3 million silver equivalent ounces in annual production.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to prior Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates on December 31, 2021)

Proven and Probable ("P&P") Mineral Reserves estimates at the Company's three producing material assets totalled 136.8 million silver equivalent ("Ag-Eq") ounces consisting of 61.5 million ounces of silver and 781,000 ounces of gold. Silver ounces remained relatively unchanged, decreasing only 2% after the exploration programs successfully offset depletion due to production during the year. Gold ounces decreased 41%, primarily due to the Company's decision to report only Mineral Resource estimates for the Jerritt Canyon property after temporarily suspending production and the record production at Santa Elena with the Ermitaño mine surpassing its budgeted metal output in 2022.

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resource estimates for the four material assets totalled 351.5 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 101.7 million ounces of silver and 2.82 million ounces of gold, representing an 8% and 2% decrease in silver and gold, respectively. Jerritt Canyon added 67,000 ounces of gold to its M&I Mineral Resource estimates at the SSX and Smith mines, which were identified by the 2022 drilling program.

Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Company's four material assets totalled 280.8 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 73.6 million ounces of silver and 2.36 million ounces of gold. Expansionary drilling completed during 2022 at Jerritt Canyon significantly increased the Inferred Mineral Resource estimates with the addition of 307,000 ounces of gold at the SSX, Smith, and West Generator mines. Drilling during the past year at San Dimas also increased the Inferred Resource estimates, adding 8.6 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 1.3 million ounces of silver and 25,000 ounces of gold.

2022 PRODUCTION TABLE

Units SAN

DIMAS SANTA

ELENA LA

ENCANTADA JERRITT

CANYON TOTAL Ore Processed Tonnes 787,636 851,973 1,025,172 804,206 3,468,987 Material from Reserves Mined and Processed Tonnes 671,888 851,720 11,377 587,106 2,122,091 Material Mined from Areas Not In Reserves Tonnes 115,748 253 1,013,795 217,100 1,346,896 Silver Produced Ounces 6,201,090 1,229,612 3,091,349 0 10,522,051 Gold Produced Ounces 80,814 94,684 413 72,483 248,394 Silver-Equivalent Produced from Gold (1) Ounces 6,756,736 7,917,603 34,412 6,022,118 20,730,869 Silver-Equivalent Produced Ounces 12,957,826 9,147,215 3,125,761 6,022,118 31,252,920

Silver-equivalent ounces are estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Details as to the method of calculation can be found in the applicable tables in each mine section of the Company's 2022 Annual Information Form.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate the December 31, 2022 Mineral Reserves were $21.50/oz for silver and $1,750/oz for gold. This compares to the previous metal price assumptions of $22.50/oz for silver and $1,750/oz for gold used to calculate the Company's 2021 Mineral Reserves.

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE

As of December 31, 2022, P&P Mineral Reserve estimates at the Company's three producing material assets totalled 61.5 million ounces of silver and 781,000 ounces of gold, which represents a total of 136.8 million Ag-Eq ounces. At the San Dimas and La Encantada mines, the P&P Mineral Reserve estimates remained relatively unchanged as a result of the exploration programs offsetting the production depletion. At Santa Elena, P&P Mineral Reserve estimates decreased 14% to 47.0 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 10.1 million ounces of silver and 320,000 ounces of gold. The decrease at Santa Elena is the result of depletion after record production in the Ermitaño mine during 2022. Consolidated tonnage at the three material assets was 11.3 million tonnes, with estimated grades of 169 g/t silver and 2.14 g/t gold. The decrease of 14% in the consolidated tonnage is primarily due to the depletion in Mineral Reserve estimates at Santa Elena and the exclusion of the Mineral Reserve estimates for Jerritt Canyon following the Company's decision to report only Mineral Resources at that property after temporarily suspending production. This decrease was partially offset by increases in tonnage at the San Dimas and La Encantada mines.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2022

Mine Mineral Tonnage Grades Metal Content Category Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Proven (UG) Sulphides 2,612 278 3.51 571 23,330 295 47,910 Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,699 265 3.03 518 14,470 166 28,270 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 4,311 273 3.32 550 37,800 460 76,180 SANTA ELENA Proven (UG - Ermitano) Sulphides 274 36 3.40 453 310 30 3,990 Proven (UG - Santa Elena) Sulphides 222 134 1.31 228 960 9 1,620 Probable (UG - Ermitano) Sulphides 2,265 59 3.35 470 4,280 244 34,200 Probable (UG - Santa Elena) Sulphides 890 152 1.17 235 4,350 34 6,730 Probable (Pad) Oxides 188 31 0.55 70 190 3 420 Total Proven and Probable (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 3,839 82 2.59 381 10,090 320 46,960 LA ENCANTADA Probable (UG) Oxides 3,192 133 - 133 13,610 - 13,610 Total Probable (UG) Oxides 3,192 133 - 133 13,610 - 13,610 Consolidated FMS Proven (UG) All mineral types 3,107 246 3.35 536 24,600 334 53,520 Probable (UG) All mineral types 8,235 139 1.69 314 36,900 446 83,230 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 11,342 169 2.14 375 61,500 781 136,750

Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. The Mineral Reserve statement provided in the table above have an effective date of December 31, 2022. The Mineral Reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of Ramón Mendoza Reyes, PEng, and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI 43-101 who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in mining and mineral reserves estimation. The Mineral Reserves were estimated from the Measured and Indicated portions of the Mineral Resource estimate. Inferred Mineral Resources were not considered to be converted into Mineral Reserves. Silver-equivalent grade (Ag-Eq) is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the selling contract. The Ag-Eq grade formula used was:

Ag-Eq Grade = Ag Grade + Au Grade * (Au Recovery * Au Payable * Au Price) / (Ag Recovery * Ag Payable * Ag Price). Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $21.50/oz Ag and $1,750/oz Au for all sites. Other key assumptions and parameters include: metallurgical recoveries; metal payable terms; direct mining costs, processing costs, indirect and G&A costs and sustaining costs. These parameters are different for each mine and mining method assumed and are presented in each mine section of the 2022 AIF. A two-step constraining approach has been implemented to estimate reserves for each mine and mining method in use: A General Cut-Off Grade (GC) was used to delimit new mining areas that will require development of access, infrastructure and sustaining costs. A second Incremental Cut-Off Grade (IC) was considered to include adjacent mineralized material which recoverable value pays for all associated costs, including but not limited to the variable cost of mining and processing, indirect costs, treatment, administration costs and plant sustaining costs but excludes the access development assumed to be covered by the block above the GC grade. The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines and are presented in each mine section in the 2022 AIF. Modifying factors for conversion of resources to reserves include consideration for planned dilution which is based on spacial and geotechnical aspects of the designed stopes and economic zones, additional dilution consideration due to unplanned events, materials handling and other operating aspects, and mining recovery factors. Mineable shapes were used as geometric constraints. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Metal prices and costs are expressed in USD. Numbers have been rounded as required by reporting guidelines. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" in the 2022 AIF.

M&I Mineral Resource estimates for the four material assets totalled 351.5 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 101.7 million ounces of silver and 2.82 million ounces of gold. The consolidated tonnage was 25.3 million tonnes with estimated grades of 125 g/t silver and 3.47 g/t gold. The M&I tonnes were relatively unchanged with a 1% decrease over 2021. M&I Mineral Resources at Jerritt Canyon increased by 67,000 ounces of gold primarily due to a successful near-mine drilling program at the SSX and Smith mines that outlined new mineral deposits. M&I Mineral Resources estimates are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the four material assets totalled 280.8 million Ag-Eq ounces consisting of 73.6 million ounces of silver and 2.36 million ounces of gold. The consolidated tonnage was 21.2 million tonnes with estimated grades of 108 g/t silver and 3.47 g/t gold. Successful near mine exploration drilling at Jerritt Canyon outlined new Inferred Resources at the SSX, Smith, and West Generator mines totalling 307,000 ounces of gold. Most of these ounces were discovered along the newly opened mine corridor connecting the SSX and Smith mines and extend north of the Mahala gold mineralization (Zones 1-9 of the SSX mine to Zone 10 of the Smith Mine). The mineralization remains open in several directions and the Company plans to conduct further exploration in 2023.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2022

Mine / Project Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content Category / Area k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS Measured (UG) Sulphides 2,391 444 5.85 940 34,160 450 72,220 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 1,895 334 3.79 654 20,320 231 39,840 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 4,285 395 4.94 813 54,480 681 112,060 SANTA ELENA Measured Ermitano (UG) Sulphides 354 40 4.11 552 460 47 6,280 Measured Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 483 135 1.52 263 2,090 24 4,080 Indicated Ermitano (UG) Sulphides 2,501 67 4.01 566 5,370 322 45,510 Indicated Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 1,490 157 1.47 280 7,510 70 13,440 Indicated (Leach Pad) Oxides Spent Ore 190 34 0.61 85 210 4 520 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Pad) All Mineral Types 5,018 97 2.89 433 15,640 467 69,830 - - LA ENCANTADA Indicated (UG) Oxides 4,176 165 - 165 22,200 - 22,200 Indicated Tailings Deposit No. 4 Oxides 2,459 119 - 119 9,410 - 9,410 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Tailings) All Mineral Types 6,635 148 - 148 31,610 - 31,610 - - JERRITT CANYON - Measured (UG) Sulphides 4,988 - 5.61 463 - 900 74,320 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 4,171 - 5.58 461 - 748 61,790 Indicated (OP) Sulphides 180 - 4.00 330 - 23 1,910 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+OP) All Mineral Types 9,339 - 5.57 460 - 1,671 138,020 - SUBTOTAL MATERIAL PROPERTIES Total Measured All mineral types 8,215 139 5.38 594 36,710 1,420 156,900 Total Indicated All mineral types 17,061 119 2.55 355 65,020 1,398 194,620 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 25,277 125 3.47 433 101,730 2,818 351,520

Mineral Resource estimates have been classified in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource estimates provided above have an effective date of December 31, 2022. The estimates were prepared by the Company's Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Internal QP for First Majestic. Sample data was collected through a cut-off date of December 31, 2022, for the Material Properties. All properties account for relevant technical information and mining depletion through December 31, 2022. Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $23.00/oz Ag and $1,900/oz Au. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2022 Annual Information Form (AIF). The cut-off grades and cut-off values used to report Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades, values and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve estimates. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding. The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" in the 2022 AIF.

Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2022

Mine / Project Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content

Category / Area k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS

Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 4,256 306 3.57 609 41,930 489 83,300 SANTA ELENA Inferred Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 2,851 84 2.93 449 7,720 269 41,190 Inferred Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 1,005 146 1.36 261 4,710 44 8,420 Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 3,856 100 2.52 400 12,430 313 49,610 LA ENCANTADA Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 3,071 179 - 179 17,660 - 17,660 Inferred Inferred Tailings Deposit No. 4 Oxides 428 118 - 118 1,620 - 1,620 Inferred Total (UG + Tailings) All Mineral Types 3,499 171 - 171 19,280 - 19,280 JERRITT CANYON Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 9,398 - 5.09 421 - 1,538 127,080 Inferred Total (OP) Sulphides 150 - 3.89 322 - 19 1,550 Inferred Total (UG & OP) Sulphides 9,547 - 5.07 419 - 1,557 128,630

Total Inferred Material Properties All mineral types 21,159 108 3.47 413 73,640 2,359 280,820

Mineral Resource estimates have been classified in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource estimates provided above have an effective date of December 31, 2022, for the Material Properties. The estimates were prepared by the Company's Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Internal QP for First Majestic. Sample data was collected through a cut-off date of December 31, 2022, for the material properties. All properties account for relevant technical information and mining depletion through December 31, 2022. Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $23.00/oz Ag and $1,900/oz Au. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2022 Annual Information Form (AIF). The cut-off grades and cut-off values used to report Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades, values and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the 2022 AIF. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding. The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" in the 2022 AIF.

The Company also announces that its 2022 Annual Information Form has been filed on SEDAR. In addition, a Form 40-F report has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR and the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of First Majestic's Annual Report which includes the audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to First Majestic, Suite 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 3L2 or to info@firstmajestic.com.

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

