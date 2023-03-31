Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 2,480,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.47 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on March 30, 2023. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

