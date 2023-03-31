Tenaris SA: Tenaris Files 2022 Annual Report / Annual Report on Form 20-F, and 2022 Sustainability Report, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 31, 2023, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and are available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

In addition, on April 3, 2023, Tenaris will be convening its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 3, 2023, at 16:00.

The following documents will be available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.comas of the date of the convening notice:

information on Tenaris's total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;

the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains reports on each item of the meeting agenda and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting);

the 2022 Annual Report;

the 2022 Sustainability Report;

the 2022 Compensation Report; and

the forms required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Copies of these documents will also be available, free of charge, at Tenaris's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

