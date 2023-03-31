Eastside Distilling, Inc.: Eastside Distilling Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today
PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (" Eastside " or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 .Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Raised $5.2 million of cash during the quarter and $0.3 million subsequent to year-end; proceeds used to fund working capital
- Significant reduction in operating costs
- Improved spirits gross sales over 50% for the year despite challenging business environment
"We made substantial progress in improving our business and are reaching news milestones in digital printing, while we continue to implement key restructuring initiatives in our spirits business. I expect meaningful improvements in our performance in 2023," said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO.Financial Results
Gross sales for the year ending December 31, 2022 increased to $14.3 million from $12.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 due to the sale of nearly 1,450 barrels for gross proceeds of $4.4 million . Craft C+P sales decreased due to competitive pressure in the legacy mobile canning business. In addition, anticipated sales from digital printing did not materialize fast enough to offset the decline in mobile canning.
Gross profit for the year ending December 31, 2022 decreased to $2.4 million from $2.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 . Gross margin was 18% for the year ending December 31, 2022 as the Company continues to ramp up digital printing. Spirits margins increased primarily due to excess bulk spirits sales.
Operating costs for the year ending December 31, 2022 decreased to $9.1 million from $9.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 primarily related to decreased professional fees and compensation, partially offset by increased rent as the Company entered into additional leases to support new business initiatives.
Net loss for the year ending December 31, 2022 increased to $16.4 million from $2.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 . The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(4.4) million and $(4.8) million for the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (See description of adjusted EBIDTA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)
During the fourth quarter, the Company delivered 8,014 cases of spirits. Of that total, Portland Potato Vodka represented 5,000 cases. Azuñia volumes continue to cycle higher volumes from last year-volumes that were not profitable and Burnside's volume was not enough to offset the successful 2021 holiday programming. The following table details cases delivered during the quarters and years ending December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9 Liter Cases
2022
2021
Change
%
2022
2021
Change
%
Azuñia
1,784
2,032
(248)
-12 %
6,920
11,491
(4,571)
-40 %
Burnside
1,039
1,299
(260)
-20 %
3,756
4,615
(859)
-19 %
Hue-Hue
101
109
(8)
-7 %
378
368
10
3 %
Portland Potato Vodka
4,967
4,721
246
5 %
18,911
19,094
(183)
-1 %
Eastside Brands
123
203
(80)
-39 %
453
345
108
31 %
Legacy Brands
-
24
(24)
-100 %
14
386
(372)
-96 %
8,014
8,388
(374)
-4 %
30,432
36,299
(5,867)
-16 %
The Company ended the quarter with cash of $0.7 million . During the quarter, the Company raised $5.2 million and paid down $3.7 million of debt.
The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and digital can printing businesses.Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors.
Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and 2021
Dollars in thousands, except share and per share
2022
2021
Assets
Cash
$
723
$
3,276
Trade receivables, net
876
1,446
Inventories
4,442
6,510
Prepaid expenses and current assets
579
2,873
Total current assets
6,620
14,105
Property and equipment, net
5,741
2,163
Right-of-use assets
2,988
3,211
Intangible assets, net
5,758
13,624
Other assets, net
369
457
Total Assets
$
21,476
$
33,560
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable
$
1,728
$
1,265
Accrued liabilities
1,509
833
Deferred revenue
18
-
Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance
3,442
5,725
Note payable, related party
4,598
-
Current portion of notes payable
-
894
Current portion of lease liabilities
991
781
Other current liability, related party
725
-
Total current liabilities
13,011
9,498
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
2,140
2,498
Note payable, related party
92
92
Notes payable, net of current portion
7,749
8,073
Total liabilities
22,992
20,161
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized;
2
1
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
73,503
72,003
Accumulated deficit
(75,021)
(58,605)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(1,516)
13,399
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
21,476
$
33,560
Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$2,360
$2,752
$14,327
$12,890
Less customer programs and excise taxes
51
158
444
496
Net sales
2,309
2,594
13,883
12,394
Cost of sales
2,457
1,996
11,442
9,484
Gross profit
(148)
598
2,441
2,910
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
547
527
2,625
2,614
General and administrative expenses
1,291
1,772
6,407
6,777
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and
(43)
(2)
58
419
Total operating expenses
1,795
2,297
9,090
9,810
Loss from operations
(1,943)
(1,699)
(6,649)
(6,900)
Other income (expense), net
Interest expense
(240)
(369)
(2,216)
(1,254)
Impairment loss
(7,453)
-
(7,453)
-
Other income (expense)
(73)
(142)
52
2,100
Total other income (expense), net
(7,766)
(511)
(9,617)
846
Loss before income taxes
(9,709)
(2,210)
(16,266)
(6,054)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net loss from continuing operations
(9,709)
(2,210)
(16,266)
(6,054)
Net income (loss) from discontinued
-
(11)
-
3,858
Net loss
(9,709)
(2,221)
(16,266)
(2,196)
Preferred stock dividends
(37)
(27)
(150)
(27)
Deemed dividend-debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(2,288)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$(9,746)
$(2,248)
$(16,416)
$(4,511)
EPS:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$(0.62)
$(0.16)
$(1.07)
$(0.35)
Basic and diluted weighted average common
15,705
14,496
15,337
12,708
Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Segments:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Spirits
Sales
$ 1,115
$ 1,368
$ 8,701
$ 5,672
Net sales
1,064
1,210
8,357
5,176
Cost of sales
925
754
5,101
3,743
Gross profit
139
456
3,256
1,433
Total operating expenses
901
1,271
4,496
5,634
Net income (loss)
(8,520)
(1,324)
(10,917)
155
Craft C+P
Sales
$ 1,245
$ 1,384
$ 5,626
$ 7,218
Net sales
1,245
1,384
5,526
7,218
Cost of sales
1,532
1,242
6,341
5,741
Gross profit
(287)
142
(815)
1,477
Total operating expenses
894
1,026
4,594
4,176
Net loss
(1,189)
(897)
(5,349)
(2,351)
EBITDA Reconciliation:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$(9,709)
$(2,221)
$(16,266)
$(2,196)
Add:
Interest expense
240
369
2,216
1,254
Depreciation and amortization
416
334
1,520
1,237
EBITDA
(9,053)
(1,518)
(12,530)
295
(Gain) loss on disposal of
(43)
(2)
58
419
Impairment loss
7,453
-
7,453
-
Gain on termination of license
-
-
-
(2,850)
Forgiveness of debt - PPP
-
-
-
(1,448)
Remeasurement of deferred
-
-
-
(750)
Gain on disposal of offsite
-
-
-
(1,047)
Stock compensation
17
44
663
621
Adjusted EBITDA
$(1,626)
$(1,476)
$(4,356)
$(4,760)
