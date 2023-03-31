Eastside Distilling, Inc.: Eastside Distilling Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today

PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (" Eastside " or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 .

Raised $5.2 million of cash during the quarter and $0.3 million subsequent to year-end; proceeds used to fund working capital

Significant reduction in operating costs

Improved spirits gross sales over 50% for the year despite challenging business environment

"We made substantial progress in improving our business and are reaching news milestones in digital printing, while we continue to implement key restructuring initiatives in our spirits business. I expect meaningful improvements in our performance in 2023," said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO.

Gross sales for the year ending December 31, 2022 increased to $14.3 million from $12.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 due to the sale of nearly 1,450 barrels for gross proceeds of $4.4 million . Craft C+P sales decreased due to competitive pressure in the legacy mobile canning business. In addition, anticipated sales from digital printing did not materialize fast enough to offset the decline in mobile canning.

Gross profit for the year ending December 31, 2022 decreased to $2.4 million from $2.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 . Gross margin was 18% for the year ending December 31, 2022 as the Company continues to ramp up digital printing. Spirits margins increased primarily due to excess bulk spirits sales.

Operating costs for the year ending December 31, 2022 decreased to $9.1 million from $9.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 primarily related to decreased professional fees and compensation, partially offset by increased rent as the Company entered into additional leases to support new business initiatives.

Net loss for the year ending December 31, 2022 increased to $16.4 million from $2.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2021 . The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(4.4) million and $(4.8) million for the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (See description of adjusted EBIDTA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

During the fourth quarter, the Company delivered 8,014 cases of spirits. Of that total, Portland Potato Vodka represented 5,000 cases. Azuñia volumes continue to cycle higher volumes from last year-volumes that were not profitable and Burnside's volume was not enough to offset the successful 2021 holiday programming. The following table details cases delivered during the quarters and years ending December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

9 Liter Cases 2022 2021 Change %

2022 2021 Change % Azuñia 1,784 2,032 (248) -12 %

6,920 11,491 (4,571) -40 % Burnside 1,039 1,299 (260) -20 %

3,756 4,615 (859) -19 % Hue-Hue 101 109 (8) -7 %

378 368 10 3 % Portland Potato Vodka 4,967 4,721 246 5 %

18,911 19,094 (183) -1 % Eastside Brands 123 203 (80) -39 %

453 345 108 31 % Legacy Brands - 24 (24) -100 %

14 386 (372) -96 %

8,014 8,388 (374) -4 %

30,432 36,299 (5,867) -16 %

The Company ended the quarter with cash of $0.7 million . During the quarter, the Company raised $5.2 million and paid down $3.7 million of debt.

The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Date and Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls.

Presentation Information: Slides relating to this earnings release can be found on the Company's website in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor page at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/events-and-presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code #6918006. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and digital can printing businesses.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors .

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and 2021 Dollars in thousands, except share and per share









2022



2021



















Assets















Cash

$ 723



$ 3,276

Trade receivables, net



876





1,446

Inventories



4,442





6,510

Prepaid expenses and current assets



579





2,873

Total current assets



6,620





14,105

Property and equipment, net



5,741





2,163

Right-of-use assets



2,988





3,211

Intangible assets, net



5,758





13,624

Other assets, net



369





457

Total Assets

$ 21,476



$ 33,560



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable

$ 1,728



$ 1,265

Accrued liabilities



1,509





833

Deferred revenue



18





-

Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance

costs



3,442





5,725

Note payable, related party



4,598





-

Current portion of notes payable



-





894

Current portion of lease liabilities



991





781

Other current liability, related party



725





-

Total current liabilities



13,011





9,498

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



2,140





2,498

Note payable, related party



92





92

Notes payable, net of current portion



7,749





8,073

Total liabilities



22,992





20,161

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized;

16,199,269 and 14,791,449 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



2





1

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31,

2022 and 2021



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



73,503





72,003

Accumulated deficit



(75,021)





(58,605)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(1,516)





13,399

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 21,476



$ 33,560



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Sales $2,360 $2,752

$14,327 $12,890 Less customer programs and excise taxes 51 158

444 496 Net sales 2,309 2,594

13,883 12,394 Cost of sales 2,457 1,996

11,442 9,484 Gross profit (148) 598

2,441 2,910 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expenses 547 527

2,625 2,614 General and administrative expenses 1,291 1,772

6,407 6,777 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment (43) (2)

58 419 Total operating expenses 1,795 2,297

9,090 9,810 Loss from operations (1,943) (1,699)

(6,649) (6,900) Other income (expense), net









Interest expense (240) (369)

(2,216) (1,254) Impairment loss (7,453) -

(7,453) - Other income (expense) (73) (142)

52 2,100 Total other income (expense), net (7,766) (511)

(9,617) 846 Loss before income taxes (9,709) (2,210)

(16,266) (6,054) Provision for income taxes - -

- - Net loss from continuing operations (9,709) (2,210)

(16,266) (6,054) Net income (loss) from discontinued

operations - (11)

- 3,858 Net loss (9,709) (2,221)

(16,266) (2,196) Preferred stock dividends (37) (27)

(150) (27) Deemed dividend-debt extinguishment - -

- (2,288) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(9,746) $(2,248)

$(16,416) $(4,511)

EPS:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.62) $(0.16)

$(1.07) $(0.35) Basic and diluted weighted average common

shares outstanding 15,705 14,496

15,337 12,708

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Segments:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Spirits









Sales $ 1,115 $ 1,368

$ 8,701 $ 5,672 Net sales 1,064 1,210

8,357 5,176 Cost of sales 925 754

5,101 3,743 Gross profit 139 456

3,256 1,433 Total operating expenses 901 1,271

4,496 5,634 Net income (loss) (8,520) (1,324)

(10,917) 155











Craft C+P









Sales $ 1,245 $ 1,384

$ 5,626 $ 7,218 Net sales 1,245 1,384

5,526 7,218 Cost of sales 1,532 1,242

6,341 5,741 Gross profit (287) 142

(815) 1,477 Total operating expenses 894 1,026

4,594 4,176 Net loss (1,189) (897)

(5,349) (2,351)

EBITDA Reconciliation:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(9,709) $(2,221)

$(16,266) $(2,196) Add:









Interest expense 240 369

2,216 1,254 Depreciation and amortization 416 334

1,520 1,237 EBITDA (9,053) (1,518)

(12,530) 295 (Gain) loss on disposal of

property and equipment (43) (2)

58 419 Impairment loss 7,453 -

7,453 - Gain on termination of license

agreement - -

- (2,850) Forgiveness of debt - PPP - -

- (1,448) Remeasurement of deferred

consideration - -

- (750) Gain on disposal of offsite

inventory - -

- (1,047) Stock compensation 17 44

663 621 Adjusted EBITDA $(1,626) $(1,476)

$(4,356) $(4,760)

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.