FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora' or the "Company"), a leading cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, reported today its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
"In 2022, we not only met our revenue guidance but reported both quarterly and annual record revenue. This accomplishment was thanks to the successful completion and integration of our M&A transactions, the compelling value proposition of our products in our House of Brands and the operational milestones we achieved throughout the year," said Luis Merchan, Chairman and CEO of Flora. "It is important to note that we have accomplished all this despite having to navigate one of the most hostile business environments to date, especially for the cannabis industry. Nonetheless, we achieved both quarterly and annual record revenue, improved margins and increased our gross profits - all while cutting costs and improving operational efficiencies."
"Today, I remain more confident than ever in Flora's opportunity to not only be one of the largest players in the international cannabis industry but to change the global landscape of cannabis. I am proud to reaffirm the 2023 revenue guidance we shared earlier in the year of between $90 million and $105 million," Merchan added.
FY2022 Financial Highlights
- For the FY2022, Flora generated $37.2 million in revenue, a 314% increase year-over-year. This was primarily driven by the House of Brands businesses. Additionally, in Q4 2022, revenue was $11.5 million, a 7% sequential increase from Q3 2022, driven primarily by organic growth.
- Gross profit for FY2022 increased by 494% year-over-year to $14.4 million.
- Gross margin improved year-over-year from 27% in FY2021 to 39% FY2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for FY2022 was $18.3 million, up from $16.5 million in FY2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for FY2022 improved to -49.3% from -184.2% in FY2021.
- Net loss for FY2022 was $52.6 million as compared to $21.4 million for FY2021 and net loss margin for FY2022 improved to -141.6% from -237.9% in FY2021.
- FY2022 capex decreased to $1.3 million from $4 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by the completion of larger projects in 2021, such as the build-out of the Company's Colombian cannabis production facility, Cosechemos, while 2022 capital expenditures included smaller-scale projects focused on realizing operations at Cosechemos and Flora's labs.
- Operating expenses for FY2022 were $67.7 million, of which almost half were due to non-cash charges, including an impairment charge of $26.2 million as well as depreciation and amortization, purchase price allocation, and share-based compensation charges.
- As a percentage of sales, operating expenses for 2022 decreased from 239% in FY2021 to 182% in FY2022.
- As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $37.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-U.S. GAAP figures. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures has been provided in the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Important disclosures regarding the use of non-U.S. GAAP supplemental financial measures are also included below.
2023 Outlook
- Flora's 2023 revenue guidance of $90 million to $105 million reflects expected organic growth in the House of Brands division and expansion of the Commercial and Wholesale division's capabilities.
- House of Brands and Commercial and Wholesale divisions expect roughly equal contributions to total revenue, while the Pharmaceutical division is expected to contribute up to 10% of total revenue.
- Flora continues to evaluate future M&A transactions that align with the goal of creating one of the world's largest end-to-end cannabis supply chains.
- The Company furthered its commitment to organizational and financial efficiencies, implementing internal cost controls and focusing on high-margin revenue generation.
Recent Operational Highlights
- Acquired Franchise Global Health (FGH), an international cannabis company with primary operations in Germany.
- Flora's House of Brands saw an increase in customer base to approximately 500,000 consumers and expanded distribution to over 14,000 doors.
- Became a domestic reporter with respect to Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and transitioned to financial reporting under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP").
- JustCBD achieved record-breaking sales during the Black Friday Sales Event in 2022, making it the most successful sales event in the Company's history.
- Completed construction of Bogota, Colombia-based Flora Lab 4, a laboratory specializing in prescription cannabis formulations.
- As a result of the FGH acquisition, Flora appointed former FGH CEO Clifford Starke as President of Flora and member of the Board of Directors and former FGH Chief Operating Officer Edward Woo as a member of the Board of Directors.
- Completed its first extraction of CBD isolate through Flora Lab 1, and successful importation to the United States.
- Received 2022 export quota from the Colombian government for 43,600kg of high-THC cannabis.
- Colombian government released regulations allowing for THC export, with export to partners beginning in Q4 2022 - broadening the Company's opportunity for international export.
- Awarded best M&A transaction at Benzinga Capital Conference for the acquisition of JustBrands.
Earnings Call: April 3, 2023, at 8:00AM ET
Live Webcast Details
Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Online Participant Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y0I1RwIISN6Y2sn8I5QEYQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the investor page of the Company's website within approximately 24 hours, until April 2024.
Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts which are in thousands of shares)
As at:
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
9,537
$
37,614
Restricted cash
-
2
Trade and amounts receivable, net of $2,988 allowance ($1,252 at 2021)
6,851
5,324
Loans receivable and advances
271
273
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
978
1,700
Indemnification receivables
3,429
-
Inventory
10,089
3,030
Total current assets
31,155
47,943
Non-current
Property, plant and equipment
4,810
3,750
Operating lease right of use assets
2,537
1,229
Intangible assets
18,096
9,736
Goodwill
23,372
20,054
Investments
730
2,670
Other Assets
287
97
Total assets
$
80,987
$
85,479
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade payables
$
7,748
$
2,415
Contingencies
5,044
2,033
Current portion of debt
1,086
18
Current portion of operating lease liability
1,188
412
Other accrued liabilities
2,381
1,241
Total current liabilities
17,447
6,119
Non-current
Non-current operating lease liability
1,869
908
Deferred tax
1,712
1,511
Contingent purchase considerations
3,547
-
Total liabilities
24,575
8,538
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital, no par value, unlimited authorized, 135,573 issued and outstanding (65,517 at 2021)
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
150,420
116,810
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,732)
(1,108)
Deficit
(90,865)
(38,536)
Total Flora Growth Corp. shareholders' equity
56,823
77,166
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(411)
(225)
Total Shareholders' equity
56,412
76,941
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
80,987
$
85,479
Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts which are in thousands of shares)
For the year ended December 31, 2022
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Revenue
$37,171
$8,980
Cost of sales
22,757
6,555
Gross profit
14,414
2,425
Operating expenses
Consulting and management fees
11,342
7,324
Professional fees
4,398
4,269
General and administrative
4,495
922
Promotion and communication
8,416
3,585
Travel expenses
1,055
603
Share based compensation
3,404
1,340
Research and development
430
132
Operating lease expense
1,221
316
Depreciation and amortization
2,629
501
Bad debt expense
1,607
1,335
Goodwill impairment
25,452
51
Other asset impairments
783
-
Other expenses (income), net
2,489
1,050
Total operating expenses
67,721
21,428
Operating loss
(53,307)
(19,003)
Interest (income) expense
(56)
32
Foreign exchange loss
323
79
Unrealized loss from changes in fair value
593
2,345
Net loss before income taxes
(54,167)
(21,459)
Income tax benefit
(1,538)
(98)
Net loss for the period
$(52,629)
$(21,361)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences on foreign operations, net of income taxes of $nil ($nil in 2021)
$(1,624)
$(1,147)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$(54,253)
$(22,508)
Net loss attributable to:
Flora Growth Corp.
$(52,415)
$(21,249)
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(214)
(112)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Flora Growth Corp.
$(54,039)
$(22,396)
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(214)
(112)
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Flora Growth Corp.
$(0.68)
$(0.48)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
76,655
43,954
Table 3. Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of United States dollars)
For the year ended December 31, 2022
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(52,629
)
$
(21,361
)
Adjustments to net loss:
Depreciation and amortization
2,629
501
Stock-based compensation
3,404
1,340
Goodwill impairment
25,452
51
Other asset impairments
783
-
Changes in fair value of investments and liabilities
593
2,345
Bad debt expense
1,607
1,335
Interest (income) expense
(56
)
84
Interest paid
(4
)
(78
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,538
)
(98
)
(19,759
)
(15,881
)
Net change in non-cash working capital:
Trade and other receivables
143
(5,688
)
Inventory
1,219
(1,213
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,372
(1,204
)
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
1,090
3,047
Net cash used in operating activities
(15,935
)
(20,939
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common shares issued
4,551
42,617
Warrants issued
449
8,706
Equity issue costs
(520
)
(5,475
)
Exercise of warrants and options
187
12,851
Common shares repurchased
(255
)
-
Loan borrowings
197
-
Loan repayments
(196
)
(302
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,413
58,397
Cash flows from investing activities:
Loans Provided
-
(273
)
Loan repayments received
-
302
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(1,294
)
(3,983
)
Purchase of investments
-
(2,509
)
Business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(14,508
)
(8,087
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,802
)
(14,550
)
Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash
(755
)
(815
)
Change in cash during the period
(28,079
)
22,093
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
37,616
15,523
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
9,537
$
37,616
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Common shares issued for business combinations
$
24,712
$
20,654
Common shares issued for other agreements
1,470
2,507
Operating lease additions to right of use assets
2,919
1,233
Table 4. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-U.S.GAAP financial results
Table 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-U.S.GAAP financial results
(In thousands of United States dollars)
For the year ended December 31, 2022
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Net loss for the period
$
(52,629
)
$
(21,361
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,538
)
(98
)
Interest (income) expense
(56
)
32
Depreciation and amortization
2,629
501
Non-operating expense (1)
323
79
Share based compensation
3,404
1,340
Goodwill and asset impairments
26,235
51
Unrealized loss from changes in fair value (2)
593
2,345
Charges related to the flow-through of inventory step-up on business combinations
1,676
342
Other acquisition and transaction costs
1,055
229
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(18,308
)
$
(16,540
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
-49.3
%
-184.2
%
(1)
Non-operating expense includes foreign exchange gain (loss).
(2)
Unrealized loss from changes in fair value includes changes in the value of the Company's long-term investment in an early-stage European cannabis company and the value of the Company's contingent consideration associated with its acquisition of JustCBD.
The reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is presented in the table below: For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, please see Table 4 under "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.
